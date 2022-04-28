This Beverage Brand Is Hosting The Most Sustainable Wine Tasting In Toronto This May
They've also been carbon neutral since this January!
There's nothing more refreshing than crisp spring air and the sight of snow melting. Maybe the greenery starting to peek through will even inspire you to pick up some eco-friendly habits after being cooped up all winter.
To help you get back into the swing of spring, Lindeman's is hosting the Sunshine Station, a wine tasting pop-up, in Toronto's trendy stackt Market this May.
The Sunshine Station will be fully sustainable, including a cocktail area and photo wall that'll feature eco-friendly mixed media and sparkling solar-powered string lights (perfect for Insta pics).
Since this past January, the brand has been carbon neutral and plans to use fully renewable energy by 2024.
While you taste, you can also test out their interactive, pedal-powered light challenge, calculate your carbon footprint and learn tips on how to reduce it. They'll even give you a little gift to plant at home.
The station will be open from May 3 until May 31 with the following schedule:
- Mondays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (only after May 24)
- Tuesdays to Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Whether you love chardonnay, pinot grigio, shiraz, or cabernet sauvignon, Lindeman's flavourful selection has a little something for everyone. You can also pair your vino with some of the yummy foods at stackt, with everything from Taiwanese fried chicken to warm German pretzels.
The Sunshine Station is open to the public, and as long as you're 19 or older, you can try the tasting flights. It's the ultimate destination for a date night or to meet up with pals after work.
Finish off your evening by sitting with your friends at stackt's patio while enjoying the view of the CN tower and dancing along to live music. You might even leave with a new favourite wine.
Lindeman's Sunshine Station Pop-Up At Stackt Market
Price: Free entry, wine prices vary
When: May 3 to May 31, 2022
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Taste Lindeman's delicious selection of wine at stackt Market this spring at their fully sustainable pop-up shop — and pick up some eco-friendly habits to incorporate into your routine.
