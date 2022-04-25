7 New Toronto Restaurants That Opened This Month To Visit Next Time You're Hungry
From speakeasies to brunch spots.
Toronto's food scene got even more delicious this month with the addition of several new restaurants, and if you're craving something different, these places are worth checking out.
You can find a variety of dishes at these spots, from brunch fare to boozy drinks and British cuisine.
Bar Chica
Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸
Cuisine: Spanish
Address: 75 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This newly opened sister restaurant to Patria boasts upscale tapas, craft cocktails, and wine, and if you're looking for a late night hangout spot, it's worth checking out.
Casa Madera
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican, Mediterranean
Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located inside 1 Hotel, Casa Madera comes with coastal vibes and over-the-top cocktails, but don't expect a cheap night out at this spot.
MABU Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Hong Kong-style
Address: 2361 Brimley Rd. Unit D2, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to Hong Kong at this new resto, which serves up traditional and unique items such as noodle dishes and caramel cookie French toast.
OEB Breakfast Co.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Breakfast
Address: 125 E. Liberty St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mimosa flights, breakfast poutine, and more await at this new brunch spot in Liberty Village, which is complete with egg-inspired decor.
Saint Johns Tavern
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: British
Address: 117 John St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's a new spot for British fare in the city, and you can dig into traditional dishes with a modern twist like spiced sticky toffee pudding, vegan fish and chips, and breakfast food like apple cinnamon popover.
Monte Bianco
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1201 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving Italian food, take a trip to this spot and enjoy dishes like lamb risotto, gnocchi, and of course, tiramisu for dessert.
AfterSeven
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails, Asian
Address: 50 McCaul St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Inspired by Asian speakeasies, this new cocktail spot is hidden behind a yogurt shop, and you'll need the secret password to get in.