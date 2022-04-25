NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto restaurants

7 New Toronto Restaurants That Opened This Month To Visit Next Time You're Hungry

From speakeasies to brunch spots.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
OEB Breakfast Co. in Toronto, Ontario. Right: MABU Cafe in Toronto, Ontario.

OEB Breakfast Co. in Toronto, Ontario. Right: MABU Cafe in Toronto, Ontario.

@hungryhungrylam | Instagram, @mabucafeto | Instagram

Toronto's food scene got even more delicious this month with the addition of several new restaurants, and if you're craving something different, these places are worth checking out.

You can find a variety of dishes at these spots, from brunch fare to boozy drinks and British cuisine.

Bar Chica

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Cuisine: Spanish

Address: 75 Portland St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This newly opened sister restaurant to Patria boasts upscale tapas, craft cocktails, and wine, and if you're looking for a late night hangout spot, it's worth checking out.

Menu

Casa Madera

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican, Mediterranean

Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located inside 1 Hotel, Casa Madera comes with coastal vibes and over-the-top cocktails, but don't expect a cheap night out at this spot.

Menu

MABU Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Hong Kong-style

Address: 2361 Brimley Rd. Unit D2, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to Hong Kong at this new resto, which serves up traditional and unique items such as noodle dishes and caramel cookie French toast.

Instagram

OEB Breakfast Co.

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Breakfast

Address: 125 E. Liberty St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Mimosa flights, breakfast poutine, and more await at this new brunch spot in Liberty Village, which is complete with egg-inspired decor.

Menu

Saint Johns Tavern

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: British

Address: 117 John St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: There's a new spot for British fare in the city, and you can dig into traditional dishes with a modern twist like spiced sticky toffee pudding, vegan fish and chips, and breakfast food like apple cinnamon popover.

Menu

Monte Bianco

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1201 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're craving Italian food, take a trip to this spot and enjoy dishes like lamb risotto, gnocchi, and of course, tiramisu for dessert.

Menu

AfterSeven

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktails, Asian

Address: 50 McCaul St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Inspired by Asian speakeasies, this new cocktail spot is hidden behind a yogurt shop, and you'll need the secret password to get in.

Instagram

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...