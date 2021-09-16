A Fancy Indian Bistro Is Opening Near Toronto Next Month With Zodiac-Inspired Cocktails
It's the renowned restaurant's first Canadian location.
There's now another reason to look forward to fall. World-renowned Indian restaurant Farzi Café is opening its first Canadian location at Square One's Food District this October, and you can indulge in elevated, modern cuisine.
The spice bistro is created by MasterChef India judge Zorawar Kalra, who is dubbed the "Prince of Indian Cuisine." There are 19 locations across the world, including a Michelin-recognized venue in London, England.
The 4,000 square-foot Mississauga location boasts a gorgeous dining room and giant patio where you can enjoy the tapas menu.
While the official menu has not been revealed yet, you can expect to taste traditional Ayurvedic flavours with a Canadian flare and sip Zodiac-inspired cocktails. The dishes offer a sensory experience through "culinary illusions".
The restaurant is slated to open during the first week of October, so start planning that dinner date.
Farzi Café
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in modern Indian dishes at Canada's first location of this renowned restaurant.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.