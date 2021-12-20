This Toronto Restaurant Is Giving Out Free Burgers To Anyone Who Does A Good Deed This Week
You can get good karma and a snack.
A Toronto restaurant is embracing the Christmas spirit by offering all you do-gooders the chance to grab a free burger after shovelling your neighbour's driveway or doing some other good deed this week.
The well-known burger joint Fearless Meat, located at 884 Kingston Road, announced via Instagram on Sunday that it would be offering customers a chance to participate in its wholesome "Good Deed Challenge."
The event will take place from December 19 to December 26, giving all you selfish meat lovers plenty of time to buckle down and do something nice for someone else.
To collect your tasty snack, you'll have to spread the news of your good deed on Facebook by either commenting on the eatery's post or sharing it on your local neighbourhood page.
Once at the restaurant, all you have to do is show your post to the cashier and (bam!) collect a free Fearless Meat Beach Burger, just like that. Yum.
However, it is worth noting that the offer is only redeemable on Christmas and Boxing Day.
"Please do not be shy or modest about this - You are inspiring others to do good deeds as well," owner David Brown wrote in the announcement.
The long-time burger master also shared a bunch of YouTube links to help people get ideas for their good deed and we'll warn you right now, they're all serious tearjerkers.