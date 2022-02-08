Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto restaurants

I Visited Toronto's Haifa Room & Got A Taste Of Israeli-Palestinian Unity

The best of both worlds on a plate.

I Visited Toronto’s Haifa Room & Got A Taste Of Israeli-Palestinian Unity
Itai Buenahora | Narcity

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

It’s been said that food is the ingredient that binds us together, and in a dimly-lit restaurant on the corner of Dundas and Ossington, I found this to be true.

The Haifa Room has a warm and inviting atmosphere with unmatched hospitality. As an Israeli who has made the trip to the Middle East several times, The Haifa Room was an opportunity to reconnect with an authentic cultural experience right here in the city — like a homecoming of sorts for me — something I’d been longing for in the absence of travel during the pandemic.

The backstory

With roots from Palestine, Israel and Lebanon, friends turned collaborators Waseem Dabdoub, Joseph Eastwood, and Fadi Hakim have brought to life a vision that unites on all fronts with The Haifa Room.

The restaurant’s name is derived from the city of Haifa, a region in the Middle East where Israelis and Palestinians manage to coexist. While at the restaurant, I had the privilege of chatting with the down-to-earth Waseem, who seems to have brought that concept of coexistence to the heart of his own Trinity-Bellwoods community. He said he’s lived in the area for 12 years and had his eyes set on this bustling corner ever since.

The decor

What began as a takeout window to serve the public during the pandemic has now become a cozy space with a classic contemporary design that honours the restaurant’s roots. The interior is dressed with vintage Middle Eastern clippings hanging on rustic walls, and although the space has a retro feel, it’s balanced with modern elements that work perfectly together. I saw this as a subtle reference to honouring the past while effectively progressing forward, much like my hope for the unity between Israelis and Palestinians.


Itai Buenahora | Narcity

The food

The marriage of cultures is represented in the alluring menu, written in English, Hebrew and Arabic. Waseem’s homegrown concept of an “elevated falafel” is the restaurant’s staple item, and it doesn’t disappoint. At $8, it’s an introductory item recommended for all. Having dabbled in many takes on the famous falafel dish, I can vouch for its authenticity.

Itai Buenahora | Narcity

When asked about a “must-try” menu item, Waseem said: “Our chef raves that we have the best hummus in the city. He swears by it!” I’m a self-proclaimed dip connoisseur who could certainly attest to that. The $9 aromatic shareable was topped with chickpeas, za’atar, and enjoyed with grilled pita bread.


Itai Buenahora | Narcity

It was then time to dabble in a main dish, and what better choice than the colourfully presented boneless lamb shoulder? It paired beautifully with the accompanying sumac yogurt and melts right in your mouth. The main course is available for $31.

Itai Buenahora | Narcity

The meal was topped off with a “knafe” dessert, a delicate, flaky pastry that includes ricotta, saffron and lemon curd, which anybody who visits must save some room for. At $10, it’s a must-try piece of the dining experience.

Itai Buenahora | Narcity

My verdict

My time at The Haifa Room opened my eyes to the possibilities of what uniting forces can bring to both the Middle East and the dining table. Despite a history of conflict between neighbours, the culinary partners were able to celebrate their commonalities through a multi-language menu, and a marriage of ingredients likely perfected through countless tastings together.

What started as an idea over patio drinks has taken on a new meaning — Israelis and Palestinians working together to achieve a common vision.

As an Israeli, my experience at the restaurant gave me a renewed sense of optimism for the future on a small scale, coming in the form of a cozy corner restaurant with chill vibes and great food.

While a collaborative falafel recipe certainly doesn’t dismiss unsolved grievances or larger military conflicts, it’s encouraging to see a glimpse of common ground within the larger narrative that shows we’re all stronger together than apart.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

I’m Not Anti-Vaxx, But Joining The Freedom Convoy Protest Restored My Canadian Pride

"Peaceful, helpful, positive Canadians handing out donuts, water and coffee to truckers getting ready to roll out to the capital made some dormant part of my sad inner Canadian cheer up again."

Cassandra Navarrete

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

We’re roughly 100 weeks into this pandemic and there seems to be no end in sight for life with restrictions; at least not in Ontario. That is, until a “Freedom Convoy” rolled its way across the country, bringing with it both hope and controversy.

Keep Reading Show less
opinion

Face It: Technology Is Destroying Your Body Image

Opinion: Beauty is only a Facetune away, but it's costing us all.

Jacqueline Swan | Narcity

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

I grew up before the rise of the social media influencer. Before facetuning and filters became the norm. But, like most teenage girls, I still had body image issues. Seeing gorgeous women on television, in ads, in magazines, I would still feel like I wasn't beautiful enough.

Keep Reading Show less

DineSafe Has Issued Several Health Violations In Multiple Toronto Restaurants

Keep your hands clean and restaurants cleaner.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Even though all restaurants are different, one thing is the same, they must be up to code and are inspected by DineSafe, which is Toronto Public Health's food safety program.

However, it looks like some local eateries didn't pass the test.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in scarborough

The 7 Best Restaurants In Scarborough That Local Foodies Are Completely In Love With

Time to eat! 🤤

@vishnusuresh._ | Instagram, @the.cherrieontop | Instagram

Find yourself in Scarborough but don't know where to go for a good bite to eat? We've got your back! Narcity asked our readers what their all-time favourite restaurants are in Scarborough, and they didn't disappoint.

From a classic juicy burger joint to a menu packed with too many dosas to choose from, here are seven of the best restaurants that you should definitely add to your bucket list. It's time to dig in!

Keep Reading Show less