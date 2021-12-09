Trending Tags

Toronto Is Getting A New Italian Resto With Bougie Four-Course Meals For $50

Dine out without breaking the bank!

Osteria Du | Handout

A bougie four-course meal can do wonders for the soul – and major damage to your wallet.

Luckily lovers of upscale dining who also appreciate an affordable option will be able to get a four-course meal for only $50 at Toronto's newest plant-based Italian restaurant.

Osteria Du is opening this Friday at 536 Queen St. W. in the reimagined Away Kitchen and Café spot. The swanky joint will be serving up its fixed-priced menu on weekdays, with a slight price difference on weekends.

Weekday dinners will be able to enjoy the four-course meal, which includes the diner's choice between a handful of options for a starter, pasta, pizza and dessert for $50, and weekend attendees will have to cough up slightly more at $60 per person.

Some of their plant-based options include dishes like mezza luna rossa, an in-house-made pasta stuffed with beets, potatoes and ricotta and doused with a herb-infused butter sauce with poppy seeds.

Osteria Du Osteria Du

Their house-made pizza, which is designed to share, comes with two options off their fixed menu.

Osteria Du Osteria Du

The pizza inverno options come with cashew mozzarella cheese, celeriac sauce and veggie toppings like broccolini and squash.

The second option, pizza carciofo, is perfect for any artichoke lover with artichoke hearts and roasted red pepper spread with garlic and pine nuts.

The quality and "calibre" of the food is similar to its sister restaurant Avelo, according to a press release, and the interior is pretty stunning.

Osteria Du Osteria Du

Plants hang from the ceilings giving a solid pop of green, and a massive mural by Alexander Bacon spreads across a wall centred around a rose and bird.

Osteria Du Osteria Du

The restaurant also features a marble bar with even more plants and funky hanging lights so you'll be able to eat well on a budget, while grabbing a few pics for Instagram.

Osteria Du

Osteria Du

Price: $50 on weekdays (fixed menu) and $60 on weekends

Address: 536 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To try a four-course, plant-based meal at an affordable price.

Website

