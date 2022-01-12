Trending Tags

You Can Get A Massage In A Toasty Warm Snow Globe Surrounded By Nature In Ontario This Winter

It's less than an hour from Toronto!

Ottawa Staff Writer
Courtesy of LMI Yurt Village

Escape into nature and spend a night camping in style with fire pits, outdoor movies and a relaxing massage.

LMI Yurt Village has five snow globe domes and five yurts to be rented for an overnight stay on an off-the-grid farm in Ontario. There are other activities and rentals available during your winter getaway.

Included in your glamping experience are your private yurt or dome with a queen-sized bed, both private and community fire pits, an outdoor movie screen, hot tub use, forest shower and access to walking trails. You'll also find board games and a DVD player available to enjoy in your accommodation.

The outdoor hot tub is wooden and naturally heated by fire for a truly rustic feel. Brave the hot outdoor shower if you dare!

You can add on a massage for two on select weekends, which is $100 for two 20-minute sessions, in a heated private snow globe. The massage is included in the Romance Package as well, along with a bottle of wine and a dinner meal.

You have the option to purchase a dinner add-on or an ATV rental for your stay. There are specified ATV trails on the 102-acre site. There are also forest meditation walks if that's more your speed.

Book the ultimate winter camping vacation via Airbnb or directly through Instagram messages. It is open on weekends only during the winter. For the month of January, if you book through them directly, they have a promotion of $200 a night compared to the regular $250 a night rate.

LMI Yurt Village

Price: $250 a night

When: Open for weekends in the winter

Address: 926 Townline Rd., Scugog, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get a massage in a heated snow globe, relax in a hot tub then stay overnight in another globe or a yurt. There are a number of other activities you can enjoy during your winter stay.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

