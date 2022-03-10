This Toronto Bar Has A New Heated Patio & You Can Play Games While Dining Under The Stars
Make s'mores and spin records in a private dome.
A new pop-up patio just opened in Toronto and now there's no need to wait until summer for outdoor dining and fun lawn games. This spring patio lets you, and up to seven friends, have your meal in a snow globe dome or gazebo tent.
The Olde Stone Cottage Pub partnered with LMI Yurt Village to create a new heated patio where you can choose your private dining atmosphere while playing different games, spinning records and roasting marshmallows.
They've created what they call a patio pass, in order to rent a covered patio space for two hours, including a free s'mores kit, fireside tables and different games to play. There is access to board games, tabletop games and arcade-type activities, including hoops basketball and a mini putting green.
There are three unique dining atmospheres, the 70s theme dome, a skylight trellis and a fireside gazebo. Each has different lighting and decor accents, there are even some house plants to complete the cozy environment.
The 70s dome is like dining in a snow globe, with a record player and records you can use for a throwback evening. You can make your free s'mores kit right inside the fireside gazebos, surrounded by twinkly lights. The skylight trellis has a clear ceiling so you can stargaze as you dine and play games.
This is the perfect way to feel like you're spending an evening at the cottage. The bar has different package options that could include appetizers or full meals, otherwise, you can choose to book the patio space and order whatever you'd like off of their menu. You'll also leave with a free little game to bring home.
Stone Cottage Patio Pass
Price: $50+ for patio pass
When: March and April (End date weather depending)
Address: 3750 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you can't make it to a cottage, you can play games and dine under the stars to pretend you are, at this new themed patio experience in Toronto.