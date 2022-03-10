Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto patios

This Toronto Bar Has A New Heated Patio & You Can Play Games While Dining Under The Stars

Make s'mores and spin records in a private dome.

The Olde Stone Cottage Pub's heated patio in Toronto.

The Olde Stone Cottage Pub's heated patio in Toronto.

Courtesy of LMI Yurt Village

A new pop-up patio just opened in Toronto and now there's no need to wait until summer for outdoor dining and fun lawn games. This spring patio lets you, and up to seven friends, have your meal in a snow globe dome or gazebo tent.

The Olde Stone Cottage Pub partnered with LMI Yurt Village to create a new heated patio where you can choose your private dining atmosphere while playing different games, spinning records and roasting marshmallows.

They've created what they call a patio pass, in order to rent a covered patio space for two hours, including a free s'mores kit, fireside tables and different games to play. There is access to board games, tabletop games and arcade-type activities, including hoops basketball and a mini putting green.

There are three unique dining atmospheres, the 70s theme dome, a skylight trellis and a fireside gazebo. Each has different lighting and decor accents, there are even some house plants to complete the cozy environment.

The 70s dome is like dining in a snow globe, with a record player and records you can use for a throwback evening. You can make your free s'mores kit right inside the fireside gazebos, surrounded by twinkly lights. The skylight trellis has a clear ceiling so you can stargaze as you dine and play games.

This is the perfect way to feel like you're spending an evening at the cottage. The bar has different package options that could include appetizers or full meals, otherwise, you can choose to book the patio space and order whatever you'd like off of their menu. You'll also leave with a free little game to bring home.

Stone Cottage Patio Pass

Price: $50+ for patio pass

When: March and April (End date weather depending)

Address: 3750 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you can't make it to a cottage, you can play games and dine under the stars to pretend you are, at this new themed patio experience in Toronto.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...