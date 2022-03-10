You Can Spend March Break At This Twinkly Harbour Near Toronto & Eat S'mores On The Beach
There's so much to do!
March Break is almost here, and even if you don't have a plane ticket booked, you can still spend some time on the beach, Canadian-style.
Friday Harbour in Innisfil is hosting a range of activities all week long, and at just over an hour's drive from Toronto, it's a good place to spend the day. The festivities include family activities like capture the flag, ball hockey, and giant soccer, as well as visits from characters like Elsa and Olaf.
Fire performances at Friday Harbour.Courtesy of Friday Harbour
On March 17, you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day by joining the Pot of Gold treasure hunt, sipping craft beer, and watching Irish dance performances. Brave souls can participate in the first annualPolar Plunge on March 19, and other activities include a scavenger hunt, fat biking, and guided nature excursions.
The skating rink will be open depending on the weather, and you can glide around under a canopy of lights and take in the waterfront views. Public skating is free, and rentals are available onsite.
After your adventures, you can warm up with some treats from the charming chalet-style cabins. Handcrafted beverages, cider, and hot chocolate will be available from the outdoor lounge. You can also treat yourself to gooey s'mores at the beach campfires, and while it may not be Hawaii, it's sure to be a sweet time.
Prices vary depending on the activity, but some things, like musical shows, hockey, and St. Patrick's Day events are free to enjoy.
March Break Escape
Warm drink at Friday Harbour.
Price: Prices vary depending on activity
When: March 11 to 20, 2022
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy tons of winter fun and treats at this March Break event near Toronto.
