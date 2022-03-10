Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

You Can Spend March Break At This Twinkly Harbour Near Toronto & Eat S'mores On The Beach

There's so much to do!

March break at Friday Harbour.

March break at Friday Harbour.

Courtesy of Friday Harbour

March Break is almost here, and even if you don't have a plane ticket booked, you can still spend some time on the beach, Canadian-style.

Friday Harbour in Innisfil is hosting a range of activities all week long, and at just over an hour's drive from Toronto, it's a good place to spend the day. The festivities include family activities like capture the flag, ball hockey, and giant soccer, as well as visits from characters like Elsa and Olaf.

Fire performances at Friday Harbour.Courtesy of Friday Harbour

On March 17, you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day by joining the Pot of Gold treasure hunt, sipping craft beer, and watching Irish dance performances. Brave souls can participate in the first annualPolar Plunge on March 19, and other activities include a scavenger hunt, fat biking, and guided nature excursions.

The skating rink will be open depending on the weather, and you can glide around under a canopy of lights and take in the waterfront views. Public skating is free, and rentals are available onsite.

After your adventures, you can warm up with some treats from the charming chalet-style cabins. Handcrafted beverages, cider, and hot chocolate will be available from the outdoor lounge. You can also treat yourself to gooey s'mores at the beach campfires, and while it may not be Hawaii, it's sure to be a sweet time.

Prices vary depending on the activity, but some things, like musical shows, hockey, and St. Patrick's Day events are free to enjoy.

March Break Escape

Warm drink at Friday Harbour.

Courtesy of Friday Harbour

Price: Prices vary depending on activity

When: March 11 to 20, 2022

Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy tons of winter fun and treats at this March Break event near Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...