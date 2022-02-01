This New Skating Rink Near Toronto Lets You Glide Around A Twinkly Harbour & Sip Ice Wine
There's even an Après Skate Bar and sweet treats.
A gorgeous new skating spot has just opened outside of Toronto, and you can glide around a twinkling harbour.
The Skate Escape is taking place at Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil until mid-March. The new rink is situated in the piazza and is surrounded by chalet-style cabins full of treats.
You can glide around the rink beneath a canopy of lights, and afterwards, you can visit one of the cabins to fill up on hot chocolate, gourmet cookies, waffles, and more.
There are also savoury options available, such as pizza grilled cheese and chili.
There's even an Après Skate Bar that looks like it's out of Frozen, and you can enjoy specialty cocktails and ice wine.
Skating is free if you bring your own pair, and there are also rentals available onsite.
Price: Free
When: Until mid-March, 2022
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
Why You Need To Go: Glide around a glowing ice rink and enjoy treats from the surrounding cabins at this spot.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.