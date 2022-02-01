Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

This New Skating Rink Near Toronto Lets You Glide Around A Twinkly Harbour & Sip Ice Wine

There's even an Après Skate Bar and sweet treats.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This New Skating Rink Near Toronto Lets You Glide Around A Twinkly Harbour & Sip Ice Wine
Hollinshead Media | Handout

A gorgeous new skating spot has just opened outside of Toronto, and you can glide around a twinkling harbour.

The Skate Escape is taking place at Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil until mid-March. The new rink is situated in the piazza and is surrounded by chalet-style cabins full of treats.

You can glide around the rink beneath a canopy of lights, and afterwards, you can visit one of the cabins to fill up on hot chocolate, gourmet cookies, waffles, and more.

There are also savoury options available, such as pizza grilled cheese and chili.

There's even an Après Skate Bar that looks like it's out of Frozen, and you can enjoy specialty cocktails and ice wine.

Skating is free if you bring your own pair, and there are also rentals available onsite.

The Skate Escape

add image or relevant embed here

Price: Free

When: Until mid-March, 2022

Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON

Why You Need To Go: Glide around a glowing ice rink and enjoy treats from the surrounding cabins at this spot.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.