best brunch spots in toronto

This Toronto Restaurant Has A New Brunch & You Can Get Giant Towers Filled With Sweets

There's a mimosa bottle service, too. 🍊

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Brunch with sandwiches, towers, and champagne.

Courtesy of Vela

There's a new brunch in town, and it's quite literally next-level. Vela is launching a brunch program complete with food towers, and you can dig into sweet and savoury tiers.

The service has its soft launch on May 22, and will officially run on weekends starting June 11. A spokesperson for the restaurant told Narcity that Vela has always wanted to offer "something more elevated than the typical brunch."

Brunch with sandwiches, towers, and champagne. Brunch with sandwiches, towers, and champagne. Courtesy of Vela

The meal certainly is "elevated," as it comes with a giant tower filled with drool-worthy treats. There are three different tiers: a scone tier, a sweet tier, and a savoury tier.

The savoury tier comes with smoked salmon tart, truffle eggs on toast, and avocado tostada, while the sweet options include macaroons, lemon tart, and chocolate profiterole.

The tower comes with a starter salad, and you can add upgrades such as caviar service and a seafood platter. Vegan and gluten free options are also available.

If you're looking to add some booziness to your meal, you can order from a selection of brunch cocktails as well as a '90s martini list. And if you just can't get enough mimosas, you can order the mimosa bottle service.

This isn't the only spot serving brunch towers in the city. You can feast on a multi-level brunch beneath a canopy of leaves at Lobby, or enjoy a brunch tower with water views just outside Toronto at NextDoor Restaurant.

Reservations are available online through Resy, so if you're in the mood for a fancy brunch experience, check this spot out.

Vela Brunch

Brunch offering at Vela.

Courtesy of Vela

Price: $55 + per person

When: Weekends starting June 11, 2022

Address: 90 Portland St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has new brunch towers that will take your mornings to the next level.

Website

