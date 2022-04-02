Toronto Just Got An Aussie-Inspired Brunch & You Can Feast Like You're In Melbourne
Another excuse for a brunch date!
While Toronto may be far from the sunny shores of Australia, you can still get a taste of Aussie life thanks to this new brunch offering.
Found Coffee, a delightful cafe with an adorable love story behind it, has launched a weekend brunch at its Bellwoods location. The venue already offered a toast and steel cut oats bar, but now you can dig into all sorts of delicious brunch dishes as well.
Banana Bread at Found Coffee.Courtesy of Found Coffee
The menu consists of food with an Aussie influence, but catered towards a Canadian community. The Grain Bowl is filled with warm farro grain, sautéed garlic spinach, roasted cherry tomatoes, and a sesame-crusted avocado topped with chilli oil and micro herbs.
If you're looking for something sweet, check out the Banana Bread, which comes with warm, vegan banana bread, seasonal berries, toasted almonds, maple syrup, and edible flowers.
The Benny also sounds like a drool-worthy morning dish, and features toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce.
The Benny at Found Coffee. Courtesy of Found Coffee
Other items include the Brekky Wrap and French Toast. You can also order beverages such as coffee and hot chocolate to go along with your meal.
Depending on demand, the shop hopes to expand the brunch service during the warmer weather so you can enjoy it on weekdays as well. However, you can still visit the Toast Bar and Organic Steel Cut Oat Bar seven days a week for morning eats.
Found Coffee is also in the process of bringing in alcoholic drinks such as speciality wine and boozy brunch beverages, so stay tuned.
Found Coffee Brunch
The French Toast at Found Coffee.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Australian
Address: 189 Shaw St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new brunch menu serves up delicious, Aussie-influenced dishes.