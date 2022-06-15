NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto brunch

Toronto's New Brunch Gives You A 'Taste Of The Desert' & Comes With Prickly Pear Mimosas

Dine beneath a disco ball ceiling.🌵

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Table with coffee and brunch dishes. Right: Mimosa from Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!

Brunch lovers rejoice — a brand new offering has hit the city, and it will give you a "taste of the desert". Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!, a Southwestern cantina which recently opened in November, is now serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Southwestern-inspired menu features unique spins on breakfast classics, and you can try things like Breakfast Tacos, the Croque Monsieur Enchilada, and the Chorizo Skillet.

Table with breakfast dishes and drinks. Table with breakfast dishes and drinks. Courtesy of Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!

You'll also be able to order brunch favourites like Smoked Salmon and Avocado Toast, and treat yourself to sweeter dishes like the Banana Bread Pancakes.

If you're looking for a boozy brunch, then this spot has you covered too. You can sip drinks like the Rabbits! Caesar or the Spicy Margarita. The mimosa will transport you further into the desert, as it's made with prickly pear juice.

There are gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegan options to suit a range of dietary restrictions. The venue has just opened its patio, so you can brunch outside in the sun.

The interior boasts a glittering disco ball ceiling, a nook where you can listen to records, and more funky decor. Dinner and late-night drinks are also offered at this spot.

There are several other new brunch offerings to try around Toronto, such as Roses Cocina, which comes with lake views, and OEB Breakfast Co., which recently opened its patio.

Reservations can be made online, so if you're craving a new brunch experience, then hop your way over to Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!

Table with breakfast dishes and drinks.

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Southwestern

Address: 461 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can now get brunch at this desert-themed venue, and enjoy things like Banana Bread Pancakes and mimosas with prickly pear juice.

Menu

