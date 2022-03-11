Ontario’s Weather Will Bring Up To 15 cm Of Snow To These Spots, So Get Your Shovels Ready
Can it please be spring now?
It's almost time for spring in Ontario, but it seems like mother nature may not have gotten the memo.
Environment Canada is warning areas across Ontario that snow is on its way and may impact travel conditions today and into the weekend. So your March Break plans may be at risk.
EC has put 10 winter weather travel advisories in place for southern Ontario, and some areas can expect anywhere from five to 15 cm of snow, with snowfall starting "late this afternoon" and continuing into Saturday morning.
So if you're planning a Friday night out followed by a Saturday brunch, you may want to trade out your heels or sneakers for a pair of sturdy snow boots.
Heavier snowfall of seven to 15 cm can be expected in Prescott and Russell, Cornwall to Morrisburg, Stirling to Tweed and South Frontenac, Kingston to Prince Edward, and Brockville to Leeds and Grenville.
Impacted areas expecting slightly lighter snowfall ranging from five to 12 cm include Ottawa, Niagara, Belleville to Quinte and Northumberland, Dunnville to Caledonia and Haldimand, and Smiths Falls to Lanark and Sharbot Lake.
According to the Weather Network, Toronto can expect about five cm of snow through Saturday.
EC warns that "surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow" and is asking drivers who brave the conditions to "take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."
Reduced visibility may also be an issue thanks to the snow, and EC is asking drivers to turn off their lights and "maintain a safe following distance" if things get blurry out there.
