A Canadian City Has Gotten Over 300 cm Of Snow This Winter & There's Even More On The Way
Spring can't come fast enough, eh?
It's no secret that Canada's weather can be quite extreme and Canada's winter has led to one city getting more than 300 centimetres of snow this season with even more on the way!
The Weather Network has revealed that this winter is proving to be even more snowy than normal in Saguenay, Quebec where 354 centimetres of snow has fallen throughout the winter season so far as of March 8.
Because of this, the 2021-22 season is currently the city's snowiest winter in 25 years. The highest snowfalls were 398 centimetres in the winter season of 1996-97 and 485 centimetres in 1942-43.
Typically as of March 8, the city has seen 246 centimetres and then for the entire year, the normal snowfall is 302 centimetres which means the city is way above both markers.
Also, the season isn't even over yet and there is a chance that the 2021-22 total for Saguenay could surpass the total from 1996-97.
The Weather Network is forecasting that a "high-impact storm" will move through Ontario and Quebec from Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 13.
It's expected that the heaviest bands of snow will be focused on eastern parts of Ontario and then southern parts of Quebec that are east of the St. Lawrence River which is right where Saguenay is located!
The winter season officially ends on March 20, 2022, but that doesn't mean snowy weather will end then too.
According to the spring forecast from the Farmers' Almanac, there's going to be a slow warm-up with a major late-season winter storm and it's being called "the backward spring."
The Weather Network also predicts a "turbulent transition" this spring with Ontario and Quebec getting more winter-like weather before more consistent spring weather sets in.
So, don't put those shovels away just yet!