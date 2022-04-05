Canada's Weather Is Bringing 'Early Summer-Like Warmth' To So Many Parts Of The Country Soon
Temperatures are expected to rise into the 20s in some places! ☀️
Get ready because Canada's weather is going to bring a hint of "early summer-like warmth" to parts of the country soon!
According to a new forecast from The Weather Network, some places in Canada that have been dealing with winter weather even after the season turned to spring will get to experience a thaw.
It all starts with the first bump in temperatures on Wednesday, April 6 in Ontario.
Parts of the province that are away from lakes will experience double-digit weather including London which will be 15 C and Windsor, Ottawa and Montreal which will be 14 C.
As the week goes on, the west will get hit with warmth that's reminiscent of sunny summer days.
A ridge of high pressure will move across the region on Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8 so temperatures will rise into the low 20s across southern Alberta with the chance to soar even higher.
It's forecast to reach 20 C in Calgary, 21 C in Medicine Hat and 23 C in Lethbridge on Friday!
During the week after that, places in Ontario and Quebec that are away from lake breezes could also get temperatures in the 20s.
Atlantic Canada will be getting a warm-up as well which will probably be very welcome after snowstorms at the beginning of April dropped way more than a light dusting of snow in some parts of the region.
If you were hoping this meant the heat was here to stay, The Weather Network said that the pattern "isn't sustainable."
So, you'll probably have to wait a while longer to get more consistent warm weather during the spring season.