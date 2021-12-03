Trending Tags

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 15 cm Of Snow In Some Spots This Weekend

December's first weekend is bringing on the snow!

Ontario’s Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 15 Cm Of Snow In Some Spots This Weekend
Jjphotos | Dreamstime

December is here and the holiday season is bringing snow along with it.

The Weather Network predicts a wet and snowy weekend across Ontario, with some areas set to receive up to 15 centimetres of snow.

A "clipper system" moving from northwestern Ontario to the northeast area will bring a "swath of snow" into cottage country this Saturday, according to TWN.

TWN meteorologist Nadine Powell says the northwest area can expect 5 to 10 centimetres of snow, and northeastern Ontario could get 10 to 15 centimetres this Saturday. So you might want to bundle up.

However, the GTA won't be hit as hard, with only "a few wet flakes Saturday afternoon as a band of snow extends into the area, more widespread snow tracks in for Sunday."

Sunday will bring some heavier snow and rain, depending on your area.

In Ontario areas south of the 401 corridors, folks may need an umbrella, with some expected rain.

Still, northern parts of GTA may be better off grabbing their snow boots as "northern parts of the GTA and cottage country could see some heavier snow accumulations add up," according to TWN.

December's upcoming weather

This month is expected to be colder than normal in southern Ontario with the average monthly temperature sitting three degrees below average at -7 C according to Farmer's Almanac long-range weather forecast.

Looking ahead to December 3 to 7, the forecast predicts southern Ontario will be in for rain and snow in the east and snowstorms and flurries in the west.

The second week of the month will bring mild temperatures and rain and snow before the month drops into colder weather.

