Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Is Bringing 'Dangerous' & 'Stubborn' Snow Squalls To Some Parts With 15 cm

Driving conditions could seriously suck.

Ontario's Weather Is Bringing 'Dangerous' & 'Stubborn' Snow Squalls To Some Parts With 15 Cm
Roger Mcclean | Dreamstime

Parts of Ontario are getting hit with some serious snow squalls, and it is going to be quite a blustery day for some residents.

The Weather Network (TWN) calls for big bouts of snow and low visibility on December 7 caused by "dangerous snow squalls" happening across Southern Ontario, coming off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

"Some areas have already seen significant snow totals since Monday, with an additional 10-15+ cm still to come through the day on Tuesday," TWN reports.

On top of that, it says strong winds will blow in "fresh Arctic air" that could contribute to a 10-degree temperature drop from Monday in several spots in Ontario.

Your commute and other travel plans throughout the province could be "tricky" because of these "stubborn snow squalls," according to TWN.

Ontario drivers are advised to be prepared for rapidly deteriorating travel conditions, as the massive amounts of snow could lead to "extremely poor visibility and localized whiteouts."

The Toronto Police already advised drivers to be careful when they hit the road on Tuesday.

In a "friendly reminder," police told drivers in Toronto and the GTA to give themselves extra time to get to places as there are reports of icy roads across the area. They also advised drivers to slow down and "be careful out there."

Earlier this week, Ontario's weather forecast called for a "wintry punch" across parts of the province with freezing rain warnings in the south.

Come Wednesday, however, TWN reports that there will likely be a sprinkling of snow across Southern Ontario, with temperatures cooling off.

Those who cannot stand the cold can let out a sigh of relief as the conditions will lighten up by Thursday when the temperatures will be milder.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario’s Weather Forecast Calls For A Windy, Rainy Mess & 'Damage To Buildings May Occur'

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for so many areas. ❄️🌧

Elton Law | Dreamstime, Robseguin | Dreamstime

Southern Ontario is in for a wild day of weather with strong winds, freezing rain, and possible snow squalls across the province.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada has issued 22 special weather statements for heavy rain and strong winds across southern Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Is About To Get Hit With A 'Wintry Punch' & Up To 30 cm Of Snow Is Expected

Be prepared for an "icy wallop"! 😬 ❄️

Camillo Clauser | Dreamstime, Pavel Cheiko | Dreamstime

The weather in Ontario is about to get a "wintry punch," so you might want to double-check your travel plans before hitting the road.

According to The Weather Network, a low from Montana is going to bring an "icy wallop" to the province on Sunday, December 5 and into Monday, which will include freezing rain, regular rain, snow and wind.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 15 cm Of Snow In Some Spots This Weekend

December's first weekend is bringing on the snow!

Jjphotos | Dreamstime

December is here and the holiday season is bringing snow along with it.

The Weather Network predicts a wet and snowy weekend across Ontario, with some areas set to receive up to 15 centimetres of snow.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Is So Windy Today That Several Power Outage Warnings Have Been Issued

Falling tree branches are a possibility.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

If you're planning to take a stroll through the rain today, you might want to think twice about opening up an umbrella, or risk blowing away.

Ontario's weather forecast predicts a confusing combo of above-seasonal temperatures, powerful winds, and light rain today, with a potential for things to turn dangerous as the day progresses.

Keep Reading Show less