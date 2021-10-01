Toronto’s Weather Is Going To Feel Like A Sizzling 31 C This Weekend & Fall Who?
Put your PSL away and go grab an iced coffee.
Just when it was finally starting to feel like fall, Mother Nature has thrown Toronto's weather a curveball.
This weekend, according to The Weather Network, is going to feel more like summer so you can trade in your cable knit sweater for a bathing suit.
This Saturday is predicted to be mainly sunny and reach 25 C, feeling more like a smoking 31 C.
Sunday will cool off the weekend with some light rain and temperatures of 21 C, though it'll feel more like 24 C.
This warm weather will start to taper off at the beginning of next week with temps predicted in the low 20s for Monday and Tuesday with clouds and showers.
However, the month of October is going to feel more like September this year, with warmer-than-normal temperatures.