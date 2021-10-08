Trending Tags

Here's What's Open & Closed For Thanksgiving In Vancouver

Make sure you've got everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner! 🦃

Here's What's Open & Closed For Thanksgiving in Vancouver
Chakrapong Worathat | Dreamstime, Boonsom | Dreamstime

Thanksgiving is just about here, which means you have to know where to run out and buy that last-minute turkey from.

Like any holiday, it means some stores are planning to shut down shop while others will keep their doors open.

The official holiday is Monday, October 11, and here's what's open and closed for it.

Grocery Stores 

Safeway: Open Regular Hours

Save-On-Foods: Open Regular Hours

Superstore: Open Regular Hours

Walmart: Open 8 a. m. to 11 p.m.

Malls

Pacific Centre Mall: Open Regular Hours

City Square: Open 12 a. m. to 5 p.m.

Kingsgate Mall: Open 11 a. m. to 5 p.m.

Metrotown: Open 11 a. m. to 7 p.m.

Government Services

Banks: Federally regulated banks will be closed.

Canada Post: Closed

City Services: City hall is closed, other services can be checked here.

Activities

Cineplex Theatres: Open Regular Hours

Grouse Mountain: Open Regular Hours

Liquor Stores

BC Liquor Northgate: Open 11 a. m. to 6 p.m.

BC Liquor 39th & Cambie: Open 11 a. m. to 6 p.m.

BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 11 a. m. to 6 p.m.

