Here's What's Open & Closed For Thanksgiving In Vancouver
Make sure you've got everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner! 🦃
Thanksgiving is just about here, which means you have to know where to run out and buy that last-minute turkey from.
Like any holiday, it means some stores are planning to shut down shop while others will keep their doors open.
The official holiday is Monday, October 11, and here's what's open and closed for it.
Grocery Stores
Safeway: Open Regular Hours
Save-On-Foods: Open Regular Hours
Superstore: Open Regular Hours
Walmart: Open 8 a. m. to 11 p.m.
Malls
Pacific Centre Mall: Open Regular Hours
City Square: Open 12 a. m. to 5 p.m.
Kingsgate Mall: Open 11 a. m. to 5 p.m.
Metrotown: Open 11 a. m. to 7 p.m.
Government Services
Banks: Federally regulated banks will be closed.
Canada Post: Closed
City Services: City hall is closed, other services can be checked here.
Activities
Cineplex Theatres: Open Regular Hours
Grouse Mountain: Open Regular Hours
Liquor Stores
BC Liquor Northgate: Open 11 a. m. to 6 p.m.
BC Liquor 39th & Cambie: Open 11 a. m. to 6 p.m.
BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 11 a. m. to 6 p.m.