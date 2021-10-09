This Thanksgiving Long Weekend Is About To Get Super Snowy For Parts Of BC & Alberta
Get ready for winter weather!
It might be the Thanksgiving long weekend but that isn't stopping the weather from turning wintery in B.C. and Alberta, with snow and freezing temperatures on the way.
The Weather Network has forecast that a "drastic" pattern shift will cause temperatures to plummet on Sunday, even dropping below the freezing mark overnight, which will combine with a system to bring the first snowflakes of the season to many parts of the region.
Moisture from a front in B.C. will make its way into the Rockies starting overnight on Saturday and bring with it accumulating snow to the mountains and foothills.
Snow is expected to spread east on Sunday afternoon through to early Monday with spots in both provinces — including Jasper, Banff, Revelstoke and Vernon — having a pretty good chance at getting coated with snow. Even cities as far east as Calgary could get flakes!
According to The Weather Network, overnight lows on Monday will be -9 in Jasper, -6 in Calgary and -4 in Edmonton. In B.C., Vancouver could experience its coldest Thanksgiving since 2008.
If you're going to be heading out to a holiday gathering in these areas this weekend, you might want to consider dusting off your winter jacket and boots!