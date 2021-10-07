Ontario Just Revealed The Rules Around Family Gatherings This Thanksgiving Weekend
"We want families to embrace the opportunity to get together."
Ontario just outlined its rules for family gatherings this Thanksgiving weekend and it looks a whole lot different than 2020.
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, opened up about what types of gatherings will be permitted for the holiday during a press conference on Thursday.
"We want families to embrace the opportunity to get together for their mental, physical and social well-being," he said. "Thanks to our collective efforts to get vaccinated and follow public health guidance we are able to gather together with friends and family to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, provided public health measures are followed."
Step three of Ontario's reopening plan currently allows residents to host indoor gatherings of up to 25 people and 100 people outdoors. However, "the fewer people who gather, the lower the risk of transmission."
Moore states that outdoor gatherings are safer and outdoor spaces should be used "whenever possible."
Moore added that if your family is hosting a large Thanksgiving celebration indoors or outdoors, where everyone is vaccinated, then face masks can be removed, so long as everyone is comfortable.
However, if you are gathering with people who are unvaccinated, or partially vaccinated, face masks should be worn.
"No one should attend a Thanksgiving or other social gathering if they are sick, even if people have mild symptoms, please stay at home and get tested," Moore added.
Residents are also being encouraged to provide their guests with hand sanitizer, keep their windows open for ventilation and thoroughly wash high-touch surfaces.
