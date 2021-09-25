8 Free Things To Do In Ontario This Fall So You Can Have Fun Without Going Broke
No wallet needed!
There's so much to do in Ontario during the fall, but all those fun activities can quickly drain your bank account. Luckily, you can still enjoy the season without breaking your budget.
These autumn activities won't cost you a dime, so get ready for scenic hikes, lookout towers, and more.
Explore The Apple Pie Trail
Price: Free
Address: Southern Georgian Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore all things apple along this sweet trail, which leads through orchards, apple-inspired art, bakeries, and more.
Get Lost In A Sea Of Pumpkins
Price: Free admission
Address: 7705 Schisler Rd., Welland, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's pumpkin season, so a visit to the patch should definitely be on your fall bucket list. Warner Ranch has free admission and so many fun activities.
Hike To A Stunning Lookout
Price: Free
Address: Greater Madawaska, ON
Why You Need To Go: Eagles Nest Lookout boasts panoramic views of the fall foliage below, so lace up those hiking boots.
Chase A Waterfall
Price: Free
Address: 717875 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: Jones Falls is nestled in a red and gold forest, and you can wander through a hidden cavern to find it this fall.
Visit A Spooky Field Of Screaming Heads
Price: Donations accepted
Address: 891 Midlothian Rd., Burk's Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: With Halloween just around the bend, the unique Screaming Heads garden is worth a visit. You can see around 100 giant, eerie installations.
Wander Along A Boardwalk Trail
Price: Free
Address: Ridge Road, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Mer Bleue Bog Trail features a scenic 1.2-kilometre boardwalk trail that winds through gorgeous autumn colours.
Tour The Scene Of A Horror Movie
Price: Free
Address: Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get in the spooky spirit by seeing some IT filming locations in Port Hope, such as the Capitol Theatre.
Climb To The Top Of A Lookout Tower
Price: Free
Address: 30 Golf Course Rd., Quinte West, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a short hike to Sager Conservation Area's lookout tower, which boasts views of the Trent River valley.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.