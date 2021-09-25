Trending Tags

EN - Things To Do
fall activities in ontario

8 Free Things To Do In Ontario This Fall So You Can Have Fun Without Going Broke

No wallet needed!

@mosadek__ | Instagram, @jasmine.plumley | Instagram

There's so much to do in Ontario during the fall, but all those fun activities can quickly drain your bank account. Luckily, you can still enjoy the season without breaking your budget.

These autumn activities won't cost you a dime, so get ready for scenic hikes, lookout towers, and more.

Explore The Apple Pie Trail

Price: Free

Address: Southern Georgian Bay, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore all things apple along this sweet trail, which leads through orchards, apple-inspired art, bakeries, and more.

Website

Get Lost In A Sea Of Pumpkins

Price: Free admission

Address: 7705 Schisler Rd., Welland, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's pumpkin season, so a visit to the patch should definitely be on your fall bucket list. Warner Ranch has free admission and so many fun activities.

Website

Hike To A Stunning Lookout

Price: Free

Address: Greater Madawaska, ON

Why You Need To Go: Eagles Nest Lookout boasts panoramic views of the fall foliage below, so lace up those hiking boots.

Website

Chase A Waterfall

Price: Free

Address: 717875 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON

Why You Need To Go: Jones Falls is nestled in a red and gold forest, and you can wander through a hidden cavern to find it this fall.

Website

Visit A Spooky Field Of Screaming Heads

Price: Donations accepted

Address: 891 Midlothian Rd., Burk's Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: With Halloween just around the bend, the unique Screaming Heads garden is worth a visit. You can see around 100 giant, eerie installations.

Instagram

Wander Along A Boardwalk Trail

Price: Free

Address: Ridge Road, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Mer Bleue Bog Trail features a scenic 1.2-kilometre boardwalk trail that winds through gorgeous autumn colours.

Website

Tour The Scene Of A Horror Movie

Price: Free

Address: Port Hope, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get in the spooky spirit by seeing some IT filming locations in Port Hope, such as the Capitol Theatre.

Website

Climb To The Top Of A Lookout Tower

Price: Free

Address: 30 Golf Course Rd., Quinte West, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a short hike to Sager Conservation Area's lookout tower, which boasts views of the Trent River valley.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

