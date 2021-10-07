Parts Of Canada's East Coast Are In For Some Stormy Weather This Thanksgiving Weekend
"Two powerful systems are gearing up to battle it out."
Those living in Atlantic Canada may want to brace themselves for some wet and windy weather this Thanksgiving weekend.
On Thursday, October 7, The Weather Network (TWN) said that "two powerful systems are gearing up to battle it out over the East Coast," and apparently Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula is expected to get caught right in the middle of the fight.
"A low pressure system developing late Thursday night will shift just to the east of Newfoundland by Friday, where it will then grind to a halt just off the Avalon Peninsula. At the same time, a strong high pressure centre will develop over the eastern mainland, setting up a steep pressure gradient along the Atlantic coast," said TWN.
It's forecasted that eastern Avalon could see wind gusts of up to 110 km/h through Friday night and as much as 60 millimetres of rain over the weekend until the system finally leaves the area Sunday.
"Though higher totals will be lurking just offshore, so a small shift in where the low pressure area stalls could actually cause forecast totals to change quickly for any particular location," said Michael Carter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.
The systems are also forecasted to bring lots of rain and wind to the Avalon Peninsula, and some places like St. John's may not see any sunshine the entire Thanksgiving weekend.
Parts of the province will also be quite chilly with temperatures only reaching mid-single digits over the weekend, with a chance of some snow in the higher terrain.
And while other areas in the Maritimes are also expected to see some cooler weather this weekend, temperatures in Newfoundland are expected to improve for Thanksgiving Monday as higher pressure from the west makes its way to the east.