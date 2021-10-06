Trending Tags

The Thanksgiving Forecast For Canada's Prairies Is Here & 'Nothing Is Off The Table'

"The atmosphere is a little unstable."

Martinmark | Dreamstime

The weather in the Prairie provinces is looking like it'll be all over the place for Thanksgiving festivities this upcoming weekend.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), the eastern Prairies will see above-seasonal temperatures for the Monday holiday, but a storm might bring some rain to Manitoba.

"The atmosphere is a little unstable, so there will be a threat of thundershowers, as well — a little unusual for this time of year," said TWN.

As for Alberta, temperatures are only supposed to reach single-digit highs, with a potential for snow at the beginning of the week.

"Calgary, nothing is off the table," warned TWN.

Calgary and Edmonton will see temperatures of 6 degrees on Monday, with Kelowna slightly higher at 8 degrees. Saskatoon will see a high of 13, with Regina feeling a bit warmer at 16. Winnipeg will be the winner, with the temperature expected to be 18 degrees.

