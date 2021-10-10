Some Severe Storms Are Brewing In Northern Ontario While High Temps Continue In The South
There could even be hail.
Ontario has been enjoying some unseasonably high weather recently, but that might come to an abrupt and rainy end for more northern parts of the province.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), several areas across the province have seen some rain over the Thanksgiving weekend, but late into Sunday, October 10, there is a potential for late-season storms in the north.
A late-season chance for thunderstorms bubbles up in Ontario Sunday, with the greater potential in northwestern sec… https://t.co/wjFBtc3yfi— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1633875070.0
"These storms have the ability to become severe in the afternoon and evening, potentially bringing locally heavy rainfall, small hail and strong winds," said TWN.
The soggy weather is forecasted to continue for northeastern Ontario on the holiday Monday with rainfalls of 30 to 50 millimetres predicted as well as a potential for thunderstorms.
However, southern Ontario has an entirely different forecast, with temperatures potentially breaking an almost 75-year record high.
The weather on Sunday will continue to be unseasonably warm, with daytime temperatures hovering in the low 20s.
"A very warm Thanksgiving Monday is expected in the south, with temperatures reaching the low 20s and even some mid-20s for southwestern Ontario - more typical of Labour Day rather than Thanksgiving," according to TWN.
