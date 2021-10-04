The Prairies Are In For A 'Clash Of The Seasons' & These Areas Could Be Hit The Hardest
Snow for some, above seasonal temps for others.
The weather this week in Canada's Prairie provinces is going to be a wild mix, depending on where you live.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the area will see a "clash of the seasons" the first week of October.
Would you rather, October edition ☀❄ Summer-like warmth peaks across the southern Prairies this week, just as north… https://t.co/fbCOSqsBvO— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1633353515.0
"While summer-like warmth peaks across the southern Prairies, some will receive the first snowfall of the season," said TWN. "The snow versus 30-degree daytime highs are all thanks to an amplified jet stream pattern."
Northern Alberta will begin to see winter weather this week and heavy snowfall is expected for the Rockies towards the start of the week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, northern Alberta and B.C. could see snow accumulating up to 10 centimetres.
In the southern parts of the Prairies, summer is very much sticking around with daytime highs expected to be in the 20s and 30s, which is about 15 degrees warmer than it usually is for this time of year.
"This level of heat is rare this time of year. For example, if Medicine Hat reaches 30°C, it will be the first time that's happened in the month of October since 1980," said Michael Carter, a meteorologist at TWN.
The heat won't last for long though as cooler air from the north is forecasted to make its way south and lower the temperature for the latter half of the week.