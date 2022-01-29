Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Lunar New Year

Yorkdale Shopping Centre Has A Golden "Gateway Through Time" To Celebrate Lunar New Year

You can also enjoy a special afternoon tea.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Yorkdale Shopping Centre Has A Golden "Gateway Through Time" To Celebrate Lunar New Year
Yorkdale Shopping Centre | Handout

The Year of the Tiger is almost here, and to celebrate, Yorkdale Shopping Centre has opened some dreamy new displays.

You can wander through an "immersive portal" located outside Holt Renfrew, which is meant to be symbolic of "Crossing a Gate to the New Year".

The art installation is made up of golden archways and red tigers that stretch across the floor.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre | Handout

You'll also discover red and gold lanterns hanging from the ceiling in the Atrium, and both displays will be up until February 11.

If you're looking for more ways to celebrate, Holt's Café is offering Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea until February 7.

Lunar New Year Displays

Yorkdale Shopping Centre | Handout

Price: Free

When: Until February 11, 2022

Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander through a golden gateway to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

toronto restaurants

7 Toronto Restaurants With Drool-Worthy Eats You Can Order For Lunar New Year

It's the year of the tiger!

@yuehtungrestaurant | Instagram, @mrs_dimsum | Instagram

It's the year of the tiger, and Toronto restaurants are giving their customers a taste of authentic Chinese cuisine that they can enjoy in the comfort of their homes.

Spanning across the GTA, these seven restaurants have included some goods that you may have seen before, and some you will have a chance to try for the first time!

Keep Reading Show less
things to do in toronto

9 Things To Do In Toronto This Valentine's Day That Aren't Just Dinner & A Movie

Are you a flame? Because I think I found my perfect match.

@erin_slaterr | Instagram, @couple.of.beaches | Instagram

Yes, Toronto is a city filled with lots of romantic restaurants for couples who would like to enjoy a candlelit and exquisite meal on Valentine's Day, but sometimes this idea seems a bit too cliché.

With Ontario's reopening plan, activities and ideas that seem long forgotten will be enjoyable once again.

Keep Reading Show less
vancouver restaurants

7 Vancouver Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Authentic Food To Celebrate The Lunar New Year

It's the year of the tiger! 🐅

@eatwithmegg | Instagram

If you want to celebrate the Lunar New Year with some tasty eats, there are so many authentic restaurants in Vancouver to visit.

With the Lunar New Year officially beginning February 1, 2022, it's the perfect time to celebrate with a great lineup of delicious food and treats.

Keep Reading Show less

A String Quartet In Toronto Will Play Your Favourite Film Scores By Candlelight & Tickets Are $30

Including music from Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Godfather and more! 🙌

@candlelight.concerts | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're up to date with Toronto's music scene, then you might already know about the upcoming candlelit Taylor Swift tribute concert that will be performed by a string quartet. You can still get tickets to that show, but did you know you can also get tickets to see a string quartet play an array of famous film scores by candlelight, too?

Keep Reading Show less