The Mint Just Launched A Colour-Changing Christmas Coin & It's So Intensely Festive (PHOTOS)
It transforms from daytime to nighttime.😍
The festive season is about to get a little more magical thanks to this seriously cool Christmassy coin that has two designs on one face.
The Royal Canadian Mint's 50-cent coin features the CP Holiday Train, and when you tilt it, the train transitions from daytime to nighttime, complete with its traditional cheerful lights.
The coin costs about $30 and helps to raise awareness for food insecurity across North America as well as encourage people to donate to local food banks.
"Decked out in colourful lights and festive decorations, the CP Holiday Train is greeted by smiling crowds at every stop, where music and community spirit come together for a whistle-stop concert that benefits local food banks — even when the show must go online," says the Royal Canadian Mint.
The annual festivities and concert that accompany the Holiday Train had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but over $1 million was still donated to food banks through fundraising virtual concerts and donations.
There are only 100,000 of the CP Holiday Train Christmas coins minted, so make sure you grab one soon if you want one!