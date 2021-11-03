Trending Tags

The Mint Just Launched A Colour-Changing Christmas Coin & It's So Intensely Festive (PHOTOS)

It transforms from daytime to nighttime.😍

The Mint Just Launched A Colour-Changing Christmas Coin & It's So Intensely Festive (PHOTOS)
@canadianmint | Instagram

The festive season is about to get a little more magical thanks to this seriously cool Christmassy coin that has two designs on one face.

The Royal Canadian Mint's 50-cent coin features the CP Holiday Train, and when you tilt it, the train transitions from daytime to nighttime, complete with its traditional cheerful lights.

The coin costs about $30 and helps to raise awareness for food insecurity across North America as well as encourage people to donate to local food banks.

"Decked out in colourful lights and festive decorations, the CP Holiday Train is greeted by smiling crowds at every stop, where music and community spirit come together for a whistle-stop concert that benefits local food banks — even when the show must go online," says the Royal Canadian Mint.

The annual festivities and concert that accompany the Holiday Train had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but over $1 million was still donated to food banks through fundraising virtual concerts and donations.

There are only 100,000 of the CP Holiday Train Christmas coins minted, so make sure you grab one soon if you want one!

Canada's New Colourful Dime Is Out Now & Here's How You Can Get It

You might spot the new 10 cent coin in your change soon! 💰

Royal Canadian Mint | CNW Group

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Bluenose, Canada's new dime is out now and there are ways you can get your hand on the 10 cent coin.

The Royal Canadian Mint has made 6 million coloured versions — with the water beneath the ship in different shades of blue — and 9 million uncoloured versions of the new dime for circulation all over the country.

Canada Is Getting A New Dime & It's The Most Colourful One Ever Made (PHOTO)

The coin commemorates the Bluenose's 100th anniversary and it's in circulation now!

Embe2006 | Dreamstime

Keep an eye on your change because Canada is getting a brand new dime and it's so colourful!

For the first time since Bluenose — a ship with the title "Queen of the North Atlantic Fishing Fleet" — appeared on Canada's 10 cent coin in 1937, the Royal Canadian Mint has redesigned its image to celebrate the ship's 100th anniversary.

Canada Has Had 6 New Loonies & Toonies In The Last 2 Years & Some Are So Pretty (PHOTOS)

Have you found any of these in your change?👇

@canadianmint | Instagram, CanadianMint | Twitter

How colourful is your change? Over the past few years, so many new loonies and toonies have been introduced into circulation in Canada and some are surprisingly beautiful!

From Haida art-inspired toonies to loonies that celebrate the United Nations, here's a look at some of Canada's newest coins that have been released across the country.

7 Super Random Canadian Coins That Could Be Down Your Couch & Are Actually Worth Thousands

Just one coin could be worth up to $15,000! 🤑💰

Madscica | Dreamstime

Empty your piggy banks, Canada! Some of these rare Canadian coins are actually worth tens of thousands of dollars, and you may even have one lying around at home.

Whether there's a coin collector in your family, or whether you always hold on to loose change, there's a chance you could have one of these exceptionally unique pieces. Some are even worth up to $15,000!

