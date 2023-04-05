'Yellowjackets' Cast Reveal How Long They'd Survive In Canada's Wilderness & It's So Relatable
"I wouldn’t, number one."
There's no doubt that Canada is a beautiful and majestic country, but if you got dropped into the wilderness unexpectedly, how long do you think you'd survive?
ET Canada asked just that question to some of the cast of Yellowjackets, a show about a group of teens in the '90s who have to survive in the wilderness of B.C. after a plane crash. It also explores the present-day life of those now-adults and their trauma from the experience.
Christina Ricci seemed pretty optimistic about her chances of survival, noting that she's learned a few things from shows like Naked and Afraid.
"I’m scrappy, okay. I am. You cannot kill me," Ricci said. "I will fight to the death."
As for Melanie Lynskey, while she says that she would fight to survive, she said she'd maybe last for four days.
"I’m useless. I’m terrible. I like things to be comfortable," she explained. "I don’t want to be outside. I don’t even want to be in the cabin."
One of the Canadians in the group had a relatable response when asked about how long they'd survive.
"I wouldn’t, number one," said Kevin Alves said. "I kind of imagine myself as like Michael Scott in The Office, like after 24 hours he was like, ‘I’m dying.’ No, I could probably make it through like a week."
Samantha Hanratty said if it was summer, she'd likely last three days but that her allergies might get the best of her.
"I’m one berry away from an anaphylactic shock," she explained.
As for chances of survival in the winter?
"We got zero days. We got zero seconds," Hanratty said. "I literally like land, and I’m like, 'Oh, I froze. Oh, no, I’m a Popsicle.' Yeah, it’s a wrap."
Given that the show was filmed predominantly in B.C., the winters likely aren't as bad as they can be in some of the other provinces, but it would indeed be a struggle to survive in Canada's wilderness, let alone in the cold!
If you're a fan of the series, there are a few places in Metro Vancouver that might look familiar to you — the show featured glimpses of local spots like Finch's Tea House, the 2400 Motel and Brix & Mortar, which viewers might be able to see more of as Season 2 continues to roll out.
According to Variety, Yellowjackets has been renewed for a third season — so you might just be able to spot some celebs in the area when they start filming again!
