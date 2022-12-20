Narcity Canada Staff Reveal The Shows They Couldn’t Stop Streaming In 2022
'Tis the season for binge watching.
Star-studded sci-fi series, twisty psychological thrillers, dramatic reality shows — there's no denying that 2022 was a gold mine for TV. But with so many new and returning series hitting the small screen this year, you might have missed a few.
House of the Dragon
This prequel to HBO hit Game of Thrones, which is also available to stream on Crave, is set nearly two centuries before Daenerys’ birth, all the way back to the height of Targaryen power — and civil war. With almost as much action, mystery and adventure as it has dragons (seriously, there's a lot), this fantasy-drama series, which just premiered in August, is a must-watch for GoT fans.
This one comes recommended by Melanie Carrier, Client Success Manager at Narcity.
"The production quality was amazing and the cast was fire," she said. "House of the Dragon went above and beyond expectations. It lived up to GoT standards — the production quality, casting, and overall nostalgia from the ASOIAF universe. Stunning! Can't wait for S2. Let the dance of dragons begin!"
Yellowjackets
SHOWTIME’s Yellowjackets follows members of a girls' soccer team through two different timelines: first, as their plane crashes deep in B.C.’s wilderness (and they descend into cannibalism), then, their suburban lives 25 years after the crash.
"Omg it’s so good. It’s dramatic, intense and nothing like I’ve seen before," exclaimed Julie Prendergast, a Client Success Specialist at Narcity. "I’ve never binged a show harder. I can’t wait for season two to come out!"
This psychological-thriller-meets-teen-drama series stars Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, among other big names, as the adult versions of two of the teens.
Love Island
Reality TV at its finest, Love Island is a perfect watch for those days when you just need to turn your brain off for an hour. First made popular in the UK, the U.S. version of this matchmaking show follows the same premise: a group of singles embark on a summer of dating, flirting and breaking up — all in the name of love (and a cash prize).
"My not-so-guilty pleasure," said Josie Kozlowski, Client Success Specialist at Narcity, reveals. "There is no shame in my reality TV game. Love Island is comfort watching for me — I love the scandals and the sheer abundance of content."
Westworld
A dark odyssey set in an adult "amusement park" where high-paying guests can live out their wildest fantasies with robots that look like people (did you get all that?), HBO’s Westworld boasts some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins, Thandiwe Newton, James Marsden and Tessa Thompson.
"Each season has such a distinct design and narrative but they all fit together so well," said Louie Murray, Editor. "It's incredibly satisfying science fiction that bends your mind while still being thoroughly fun."
Bonus: the final season of Westworld is officially on Crave, so if you have yet to start watching this sci-fi dystopian series, you can plough through all four seasons in one go.
Tokyo Vice
According to Client Success Specialist Carter Hemington, this show has all the makings of a binge-able series. "Tokyo Vice was visually stunning," he said. "I could not stop watching it once I started."
Based on investigative journalist Jake Adelstein's 2009 memoir of the same name, HBO Max’s Tokyo Vice (starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe) follows Adelstein as he becomes the first non-Japanese reporter to work for one of Japan’s largest newspapers and works with the Tokyo Vice police squad to reveal corruption.
The Handmaid's Tale
If you haven't watched The Handmaid's Tale yet, you might've seen some of the actors, like Elisabeth Moss, filming this award-winning drama on the streets of Toronto.
The show — adapted from Margaret Atwood's novel — follows the story of June (Moss) and her life as a Handmaid in a dystopian, patriarchal state known as the Republic of Gilead.
"[This series] never fails to leave me on the edge of my seat,” said Narcity writer Kianni Reynolds-Lewis. "I love how action-packed it is and how even though it’s set in a dystopian world, it manages to relate back to the real world."Watch now on Crave
Hacks
Narcity Editor Sierra Riley said, “If you like to laugh, watch HBO Max’s Hacks."
At risk of losing her Las Vegas residency, legendary comedian Deborah Vance (played by Jean Smart) forms a sort of twisted mentorship with a young, outcast comedy writer in the hopes of saving both of their careers.
"This show's hilarious but at the same time, there's so much depth to the character relationships," said Riley. "Plus, the casting's perfection — Megan Stalter is absolutely everything."
Of course, this list just scratches the surface of must-watch shows on Crave. Honourable mentions from Narcity staff that didn't make the list but are still worth raving about include recent titles like HBO's Succession, TheWhite Lotus and Killing Eve, as well as throwbacks like Friday Night Lights, HBO's Sopranos and The Wire.
