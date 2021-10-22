Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Victoria
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Whale Watching Guide Has Been Fined $10K For Deliberately Getting Too Close To Orcas In BC

This picture was used as part of the evidence against him.

A Whale Watching Guide Has Been Fined $10K For Deliberately Getting Too Close To Orcas In BC
Fisheries and Oceans Canada

A tour guide on Vancouver Island has been fined $10,000 for deliberately getting too close to a pod of orcas.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said that Nickalaus Templeman, the owner of Campbell River Whale and Bear Excursions, knowingly approached too close to the animals.

Tour guides and their vessels are not allowed to be within 200 metres of an orca in B.C. waters, according to the federal Fisheries Act.

During the incident on May 27, 2019, two tour guides reported Templeman, claiming that he was within 35 metres of the orcas and circling around them.

In a hearing at Campbell River Provincial Court, the Honourable Judge R. Lamperson found Templeman guilty of violations under both the Species At Risk and Federal Fisheries Acts. He was fined $5,000 for each violation.

The money should be used for the conservation and protection of marine mammals in the waters off B.C., the judge added.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Victoria's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Canada's Top Court Has Sided With A BC Woman Who Injured Her Foot Crossing A Snowbank

It's a decision which could affect cities across Canada.

mbruxelle | Dreamstime

A woman from B.C. who injured herself climbing through a snowbank created by a city plow can now have a new trial in an attempt to sue for damages, Canada's top court has ruled.

Taryn Joy Marchi claims the City of Nelson caused a hazard when a plow left a snowbank by the side of a downtown street following a storm in January 2015, according to the official court papers.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Lottery Winner Played The Same Numbers For 20 Years Before $5.8 Million Jackpot

"Apparently everyone in Prince Rupert had found out."

BCLC

A woman in B.C. said it has taken 20 years of playing the same lottery numbers before she won a mammoth $5.8 million jackpot.

Juanita Parnell, from Prince Rupert, matched all six numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw on October 6. She played with the numbers 7, 18, 19, 38, 42, and 46.

Keep Reading Show less

A Teacher In BC Was Suspended For DM'ing Students & Keeping Photos Of Them On His Phone

His messages were "persistent".

Elena Koleva | Dreamstime

A teacher from Richmond, B.C., was suspended after messaging his students on social media and taking photos of them that he kept on his phone.

The decision from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said that Marcel Sincraian used Instagram to message his students — and not about school-related topics.

Keep Reading Show less

A Powerful 'Bomb Cyclone' Will Hit BC & Hurricane-Force Winds Are Predicted For Some Areas

Keep an eye on this developing weather situation.

Tyler Hamilton | Twitter, burnstuff2003 | Dreamstime

Hurricane-force winds look set to rattle parts of B.C. this week and it all stems from a storm you've probably not heard of yet.

The remnants of Typhoon Namtheun, which is now a tropical storm tracking across the Pacific Ocean, are set to cause a super-charged event that could impact western Canada, according to The Weather Network.

Keep Reading Show less