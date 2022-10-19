Ryan Reynolds Recommends This Vancouver Restaurant & Here's What He Orders
It's one of Blake Lively favourite places in the world too! 🍝
Ryan Reynolds shouted out this quaint Italian restaurant in his hometown of Vancouver after someone on social media asked him for his local restaurant suggestions.
It seems like it could even be a date night spot for Reynolds because Blake Lively has said it's one of her favourite places in the world.
Ask For Luigi is a cozy eatery in the heart of downtown that looks like it could have been taken straight from Italy.
Narcity spoke with the restaurant and they were able to share some of the couple's favourite Italian-inspired dishes to order when they dine there.
So, if you want to dine like the big-time celeb couple, you might just want to check out a few of these drool-worthy plates.
Bread & E.V.O.O
This small plate only costs $6, it's the perfect side or starter for those that come into the restaurant with a big appetite.
Plus, you can use it to dip in your pasta sauce too!
Rigatoni alla Bolognese
The Rigatoni alla Bolognese is a classic pasta dish that costs $31. This is a hearty meal, that is a staple in Italian cuisine.
It's no surprise that Reynolds and Lively love to order this dish too!
Spaghetti nero, clams, & bagna cauda
The restaurant said that Reynolds and Lively loved to order this in the past, but unfortunately, this specific dish is not on the menu right now. But hey, maybe you'll see it pop back up in the future.
Pappardelle, ragu del giorno
This tasty dish costs $32 and it looks so worth it. The portion sizes are actually pretty good and it could even be great for sharing.
Panna cotta
This classic Italian dessert is the best way to end the meal. This tasty dessert costs $11 and if you love vanilla, you'll probably leave the restaurant dreaming about this dish.
Ask For Luigi
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 305 Alexander St., Vancouver, BC