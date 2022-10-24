I Tried In-N-Out For The First Time Ever & Honestly, McDonald's Is Better
McDonald’s Poutine > Animal Fries. 🍟
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
A few months ago, I flew to California from Vancouver for a quick vacation, and I got to try the popular In-N-Out Burger for the very first time.
So many people have told me that In-N-Out has some of the best burgers they've ever tasted. It's safe to say that my expectations were pretty high.
But, to my unpleasant surprise, it wasn't all that it was made out to be.
Honestly, McDonald's still ranks higher in my books and here's why.
In-N-Out drive-thru.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The fries were just cold, soggy potato
Maybe it was just my batch, but the regular fries were straight-up underwhelming.
They looked pretty similar to McDonald's french fries but tasted worse. I was expecting crispy, golden fries, and these did not cut it.
In-N-Out burger and fries.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Animal fries look nasty
On one of the episodes of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner hits up an In-N-Out drive-thru and orders animal fries. So obviously, I had to try them too.
I really didn't know what to expect with these, and when I got them, they looked so weird.
The soggy fries topped with fake-looking cheese and fried onions actually didn't taste half bad. Although, the look of them is a bit off-putting, and I think I'll stick with my McDonald's poutine instead.
The burgers were good, but not the best I've ever had
These burgers were not bad, and they really hit the spot if you're having a late-night craving. But still, they were not the best thing in the world like people hyped it to be.
They're good, but the best burger you've ever had in your entire life? Really?
I would say a trusty cheeseburger from McDonald’s is simply so much better. A McDonald's cheeseburger has a nice thin patty, delicious relish, pickles, cheese and the softest burger buns I have ever tasted.
Whereas my In-N-Out cheeseburger tasted like a regular old burger with raw onion, a thicker patty and, dare I say, not my favourite buns.
My overall experience
Overall, I would say McDonald's is the better option. They always have warm, crisp golden fries and burgers that never disappoint.
Plus, McD's has way more menu options too.