6 Remote Jobs In BC That Will Pay You Over $100K To Work From Home
Time to get applying! 💸
There are a ton of remote jobs hiring in B.C. right now that will let you kick back and work from the comfort of your own home, whether that's a desk or a bed.
Not only do these roles conveniently allow remote work, but they also pay annual salaries over $100,000. Many remote jobs even allow for workcations, so you can spend your after-hours exploring new cities.
If you've been searching all over for a new gig that also pays pretty well, these remote jobs might just make your day.
Tools Engineer — Gaming
Salary: $120,000–$160,000 per year
Who Should Apply: With this job you can "experience building state-of-the-art tools for world-class games," according to the job posting.
They have worked with many big-name AAA games including Call of Duty and Harry Potter.
This specific role will have you working with the company’s Call of Duty Team to help develop the software. Three or more years of game industry experience and five or more years of tools engineering experience are required for this job.
General Software Engineer
Salary: $165,000–$225,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This gig is looking for junior and senior engineers to help build databases. A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and a minimum of three years of work experience are required to land the role.
Senior Full Stack Engineer
Salary: $130,000–$175,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This remote-first company requires someone that can rapidly solve any technical challenges that it may face.
A degree in Computer Engineering or equivalent is not required, but beneficial to land the job.
VFX Lead (Gameplay)
Salary: $120,000–$200,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This remote position will have you working with the game art leads to help create systems for game environments as well as scripted moments.
It requires eight or more years of game development experience to be considered for the job.
Digital Programs Director
Salary: $120,000–$155,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This job will have you working with the clients as well as managing and leading strategic planning for the company.
A degree in business administration or computer science and ten years of digital product management is required to be considered for this position.
Junior Project Manager
Salary: Up to $130,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This role will require you to work closely with the senior project manager to help with planning projects.
At least five years of previous engineering experience working in an industrial environment is needed to secure this role.