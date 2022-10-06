6 City Of Vancouver Jobs That Pay Over $100K & You Could Work For One Of BC's Top Employers
Time to make some money! 💰
There are a ton of City of Vancouver jobs hiring right now that will help you make some serious bank.
Not only do these jobs pay well, but the City of Vancouver is also considered one of BC's Top Employers in 2022.
As well as having a huge range of jobs to apply for, the City of Vancouver also encourages a healthy lifestyle and they offer up benefit pension plans and retirement planning assistance to all of their employees, the list said.
So, if you've been looking for the perfect job that pays some big bucks and has a good rep, these gigs might just persuade you to touch up that resume.
Business Analyst
Salary: $89,283 to $111,609 per year
Who Should Apply: This gig requires someone that is responsible to help lead business process improvements and management.
You'll also a bachelors degree in computer science, business administration or a related field and five years of previous work experience.
In the role, you'll get to develop business cases and be in charge of time-sensitive projects.
Civil Engineer I (Transportation Design Engineer)
Salary: $89,283 to $111,609 per year
Who Should Apply: If you have a degree in engineering and love design, this job might just catch your eye. The role will have you leading and designing transportation plans for the City of Vancouver.
A minimum of three years previous related work experience in a related field is also required to land this gig.
Manager, Park Operations - Urban Forestry
Salary: $122,664 to $161,406 per year
Who Should Apply: This position requires someone with great leadership skills as you'd be leading a team for the urban forestry and strategic planning departments.
It will allow you to help develop and improve programs for the city's parks division.
To land this gig, a university degree and previous management experience is required.
Civil Engineer I - Commercial Parking
Salary: $89,283 to $111,609 per year
Who Should Apply: This job requires a team leader to help supervise a team of staff and develop technical drawings for pay stations.
Plus, you will get to review and installation plans for these pay stations.
A bachelors degree in engineering and at least one year of experience in the field is required.
Electrical Design Engineer
Salary: $89,283 - $111,609 per year
Who Should Apply: This role will require a responsible person to handle electrical designs, engineering services and drafting services.
A university degree in electrical engineering and a minimum of three years of previous work experience is required.
Green Building Engineer
Salary: $89,283 to $111,609 per year
Who Should Apply: The green building engineer will get to be a part of the City's sustainability group. You will be responsible for implementing programs, projects, and ways to reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.
This green job requires someone that has a bachelor’s degree in engineering.