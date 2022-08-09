Aritzia Is Hiring Over 400 Jobs In Vancouver & You Don't Need Any Experience
They're for the annual warehouse sale!
Aritzia will be holding a three-day hiring fair, for jobs for its massive annual warehouse sale in Vancouver.
The company is looking to hire over 400 people for all different kinds of positions like team leads, cashiers, wrappers and general associates. It's the perfect temporary gig for anyone looking for some extra cash! Plus, no experience is needed.
Make sure to show up at the hiring fair with an updated resume, to hopefully land one of the many available jobs. It will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre on August 11 and 12 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on August 13 from 12:00 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Plus, these jobs will come with some super fun perks like flexible scheduling, great resume-building experience and most important of all, shopping access before or after shifts. So, you can be the first to the sweet deals.
You can apply before the hiring fair through their online form and the average hourly wage will be between $15 to $18 per hour — depending on experience levels.
The job posting even said to bring friends with you to the hiring fair, if you want to be co-workers with a buddy.
Working at the Aritzia Vancouver warehouse sale might just open up new opportunities to work for the brand in the future as well.
It "can open doors beyond the event to part-time and seasonal opportunities in our concierge and distribution centres as well as boutiques," the brand told Narcity in an email.
The exact dates for the Aritzia annual Vancouver warehouse sale will be announced in the next coming weeks, they added.