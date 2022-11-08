7 Canada Post, FedEx & Purolator Jobs In BC That Pay More Than Minimum Wage
Ready for a career change? 💸
Canada Post, FedEx and Purolator are all currently hiring for a variety of different jobs in B.C. Not only do some of these jobs actually sound fun, but they also offer up a decent hourly wage.
If you've been thinking about a career change or are just in need of making some extra cash, some of these careers may just catch your eye.
Here are seven jobs that you can apply for right now, with Canada Post, FedEx, and Purolator.
Class 1 Linehaul Driver
Company: Purolator
Salary: $32.36 per hour
Who Should Apply: The company is looking for a full-time driver based out of Burnaby, B.C. to deliver packages in a timely manner.
You must hold a valid Class 1A driver's licence, for at least two years, to be considered for the role.
Letter Carrier
Company: Canada Post
Salary: $22.24 per hour
Who Should Apply: Canada Post is looking to hire a temporary letter carrier based out of Nanaimo, B.C. With this gig, you will get to spend a ton of your day outside and get paid to do so.
A driver's license is required to apply for this role.
Warehouse Sorter
Company: Purolator
Salary: $20.18 per hour
Who Should Apply: Purolator is looking for a full-time warehouse sorter based out of Victoria, B.C. to work the very early morning shift from 1:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
The position will have you unloading and sorting freight, as well as, loading trucks. You must be able to lift some heavy packages to land this job.
Ramp Handler
Company: FedEx
Salary: $20.76 per hour
Who Should Apply: The company is currently looking for a part-time ramp handler to work out of Richmond, B.C. The role will have you unloading and loading FedEx airplanes as well as, FedEx vehicles.
A driver's license is needed to land this gig.
Mail Service Courier
Company: Canada Post
Salary: $22.24 per hour
Who Should Apply: The company is looking for a temporary mail service courier in Victoria, B.C. The gig will have you collecting, sorting and delivering mail, as well as, operating company vehicles.
A class 3/D driver's licence, or higher, with provincial air brake endorsements, is required.
Material handler
Company: FedEx
Salary: $19 per hour
Who Should Apply: FedEx is looking to hire a part-time material handler based out of Burnaby, B.C. The job will require you to load and unload freight as well as, scan, and sort freight.
No degree or previous experience is required to land this role!
Postal Clerk - Retail Counter Clerk
Company: Canada Post
Salary: $22.24 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you live in Sparwood, B.C. and have previously worked in some type of retail position, this job might be a fit.
Canada Post is looking for a temporary postal clerk to perform different customer service tasks including financial transactions, operating a computerized point-of-sale system and conducting inventory control.