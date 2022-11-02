The City Of Vancouver Is Hiring A Ton Of Jobs In BC & You Could Get Paid Over $30 An Hour
No degree is needed!
The City of Vancouver is looking to hire a bunch of different jobs within B.C. and they pay a decent hourly wage too.
If you've been looking to switch up your career, these high-paying roles might just be what you're looking for.
Plus, none of these positions required a degree.
So, if your educational history was holding you back from landing your dream gig, you can now take a sigh of relief.
Here are six different jobs currently available with the City of Vancouver.
Coin Collector
Salary: $27.98 to $32.87 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you have a valid driver's license and like to be on your feet the majority of the day, this coin-collecting job might be a fit for you.
Coin Collectors will get to collect coins from street parking meters and are responsible for reporting malfunctions in equipment.
No degree or previous experience is required to land this gig.
Animal Control Officer
Salary: $30.29 to $35.66 per hour
Who Should Apply: The City of Vancouver is looking for people to report to Animal Control Supervisors and help ensure public safety as well as, promote responsible pet ownership.
You will be working with animals and may have to be able to physically restrain aggressive dogs.
No degree is needed to land this role.
Cashier Receptionist
Salary: $23.86 to $27.98 per hour
Who Should Apply: The Vancouver Park Board is looking for a casual cashier receptionist to work at one of its auxiliary pool locations.
No previous experience or degree is required for this job.
Lifeguard
Salary: $25.21 to $29.63 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you have a National Lifeguard Pool Option Certificate, a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Certificate, a CPR - "C" Certificate and a Standard First Aid, and an Aquatic Emergency Care Certificate, this role might be for you.
The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is looking for a casual lifeguard to provide swimming lessons as well as ensure swimmer safety.
No degree is needed.
Fitness Centre Worker
Salary: $25.21 to $29.63 per hour
Who Should Apply: The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is looking for a fitness centre worker to join its facilities. You will get to instruct people on how to use equipment and enforce fitness centre rules.
A First Aid Certificate and Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation Level C (CPR-C) Certificate are required, although, no degree is necessary.