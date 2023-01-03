BC Ferries Is Hiring A Ton Of Jobs Across The Province & You Can Get Paid Over $40 Per Hour
Looking for a career change? 👀
BC Ferries is hiring a bunch of different roles throughout the province right now and some will pay a decent hourly wage too.
Whether you are looking for a career change or are just in need of some more cash, some of these jobs with the local ferry company might just catch your eye.
Here are six jobs that are currently available with BC Ferries.
Customer Service Attendant
Salary: $25.86 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you're looking for a casual job, this is it. BC Ferries is searching for a casual customer service attendant to work out of Tsawwassen, B.C.
You will help to prepare the ship's food and drink items as well as, ensure the cleanliness of the kitchen area. One year of customer service experience and a Food Safe Level 1 is needed.
Terminal Attendant
Salary: $27.50 per hour
Who Should Apply: BC Ferries is looking for a casual terminal attendant to direct traffic which will include unloading and loading vehicles to and from ferries in West Vancouver.
The only requirement to land this job is to have a valid BC Driver's License.
Heavy Duty Equipment Technician
Salary: $43.51 per hour
Who Should Apply: BC Ferries is looking for a full-time heavy-duty equipment technician to work out of Delta, B.C. You will be required to install parts, inspect structural components and be a record keeper for ships.
If you have three to five years of journeyman experience, this job might be a fit.
Terminal Maintenance Engineer
Who Should Apply: The local ferry line is looking for a full-time terminal maintenance engineer to collaborate with other engineering teams and ensure the safety of BC Ferries terminals.
A bachelor's degree or technologist diploma and seven years of engineering experience are needed to land this gig.
Foot Passenger Ticket Agent
Salary: $26.98 per hour
Who Should Apply: The ferry line is looking for a casual foot passenger ticket agent to operate ticket sales and assist customers at the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.
No previous work experience or degree is required.
Electrician
Salary: $43.51 per hour
Who Should Apply: BC Ferries is looking for a casual electrician in Powell River, B.C., to troubleshoot and perform preventative maintenance on equipment.
A Trades Qualification Electrician Certificate and at least five years of previous work experience are required to land the roll.