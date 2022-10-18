7 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Skip The Morning Commute
You could develop video games!
If you are looking for a sweet gig that will let you work from your own bed and completely skip that dreadful morning commute, some of these jobs might just catch your eye.
There are currently a ton of remote jobs in Vancouver hiring and these options will even pay you over $100,000 annual salary.
You don't have to work a typical 9-5 office job to make this kind of bank, and some of these remote positions prove it.
Mobile Developer
Salary: $120,000–$170,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This 100% remote position is looking for a mobile developer to help with an NFT ticketing app. If you are a wizard when it comes to mobile platforms, you might just be a fit for this role.
Previous work mobile developer work experience is required.
Software Development Engineer
Salary: $120,000–$177,952 per year
Who Should Apply: Amazon, is looking for an engineer to help build complex software systems.
If you happen to have at least five years of previous engineering experience, specifically in software development, this role might be a fit.
Computer Game Developer
Salary: Up to $130,000 per year
Who Should Apply: Smoking Gun Interactive Inc. is looking for someone that knows how to program both software and languages for computer game development.
Previous job experience is required.
Maintenance Superintendent
Salary: $115,200 to $180,000 per year
Who Should Apply: The Global Container Terminals are looking for an organized person to help provide technical and troubleshooting expertise.
Being a fast learner is a must to land this gig!
Android Developer
Salary: Up to $140,000 per year
Who Should Apply: If you are a person that can work well in a team, this job might just catch your eye. The role will require you to design, build, and maintain Android applications.
As well as, develop new features!
Previous proven experience as an Android app developer is required.
Digital Programs Director
Salary: $120,000–$155,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This hybrid remote gig is looking for someone to work with clients, manage and lead daily initiatives as well as strategic planning.
Plus, you will get to collaborate with a bunch of different teams!
Technical Director
Salary: $160,000–$200,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This gig is looking for a team player to lead a large team of people to work on building immersive multiplayer games.
10 years of similar work experience and 5 years of technical leadership experience are required to land this job.