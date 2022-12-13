The Government Of Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In BC & You Can Get Paid Up To $133K
It might be time for a new career! 🤑
The Government of Canada is hiring for a ton of different jobs in B.C. and some of them will pay super well, too.
If you've been searching for a new high-paying gig, the government is looking to fill different roles including everything from advisors to air operation investigators.
Not to mention, a few of these jobs will pay over $100,000, so if you're ready to earn some cash, you might want to get applying!
Program Development Advisor
Salary: $85,476 to $92,412 per year
Who Should Apply: The Indigenous Services of Canada is looking to fill multiple regional program development advisors and team lead positions in Vancouver.
If you are a team player, have some knowledge about Indigenous issues in B.C. and have a post-secondary degree, this role might be something you can apply for.
Coordinator Construction Services
Salary: $70,018 - $94,525 per year
Who Should Apply: The Government is looking for a coordinator to work with its construction services team in Chilliwack, B.C. You will manage different types of construction and ensure that they meet contract requirements.
A diploma in engineering or a related field is required.
Member (Decision-Maker)
Salary: $100,220 to $114,592 per year
Who Should Apply: The Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada is looking to hire a decision-maker based out of Vancouver. The role will require you to conduct hearings, manage files and make specific decisions on behalf of the government.
At least two years of previous decision-making work experience and a bachelor of law degree are needed to land this role.
Program Officer
Salary: $71,599 to $77,368 per year
Who Should Apply: Indigenous Services Canada is looking to fill multiple program officer positions in Vancouver. The job will allow you to support different programs in the community like education, economic development, housing, community infrastructure and social support.
A degree is required to secure the gig.
Regional Senior Investigator, Operations (Air)
Salary:$113,880 to $133,570 per year
Who Should Apply: Transportation Safety Board of Canada is looking for a regional senior investigator to work with its air operations team in Richmond, B.C.
The gig will require you to work under pressure and be ready for any air travel accidents that may arise. You will start the investigation process and work with different stakeholders on any issues.
To land the role, you will need a Canadian airline transport pilot license, some post-secondary education and a minimum of 2,500 hours of flying experience.
Data and People Analytics Manager
Salary: $115,000 per year
Who Should Apply: The Government is looking for a full-time data and people analytics manager based out of Vancouver. The job will have you leading design, using analytical tools, overseeing issues and developing different strategies.
A degree and strong organizational skills are needed to land this role.