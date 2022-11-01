Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
walmart supercentre

Walmart Is Hiring A Ton Of Jobs In BC & Some Employees Get 'Double Discount Days'

Need a new gig?

Vancouver Staff Writer
A woman working for Walmart. Right: Walmart Supercentre sign.​

A woman working for Walmart. Right: Walmart Supercentre sign.

@walmartcanada | Instagram,Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

If you are a huge fan of Walmart Supercentre and are looking to switch up your career, the company is currently hiring a bunch of different roles throughout B.C. and some come with seriously sweet benefits too.

Walmart is offering some perks which can include health care, dental care, life insurance, paid vacation, and double discount days benefits.

Once a month, eligible employees can use their discount days benefit to get 20% off their Walmart purchase, Jon Rumley, the manager of corporate affairs for Walmart Canada, told Narcity.

"This program was introduced during the pandemic and has continued to date," he added.

These benefits will "be based on hours or employment status," according to Walmart's website.

So, if you're ready to make some cash and solidify some solid perks, don't forget to touch up that resume before applying!

Assistant Manager

Where: Tsawwassen, BC

Who Should Apply: As the Assistant Manager, you will be a key person in helping the store meet its sales and profit goals.

You will also get to help out with budget management and sales forecasts, including ensuring "appropriate cash controls, handling as much as $250,000 per day," according to the job posting.

There are no minimum qualifications, except you must be 16 years or older to apply.

Apply Here

Customer Experience Salesfloor Associate

Where: Terrace, BC

Who Should Apply: If you are great with people, this job might be a fit for you. The gig will require you to give the full Walmart customer service experience as well as ensure items are promptly stocked.

Remaining friendly and greeting customers is a key part of this role. Plus, you must be 16 years of age or older to apply.

Apply Here

Driver Trainer

Where: Sicamous, BC.

Who Should Apply: Walmart is looking for someone to test applicants on "their driving skills through a road test to ensure they have the skillset to operate our assets," said the job posting.

You will also need to train commercial vehicle drivers that will be operating a fleet.

No previous work experience or education is required to land this gig. You must be 18 years or older to apply.

Apply Here

Meat Associate

Where: Vancouver, BC

Who Should Apply: The meat stocker will stay in their designated area to stock, check for expired products, order, slice and prepare meats.

You must be 16 years or older to apply.

Apply Here

Co-Manager

Where: Vernon, BC

Who Should Apply: This role will require someone that can work with a team to drive sales as well as analyze financial reports and economic trends.

You must be 16 or older to apply.

Apply Here

Team Leader

Where: Surrey, BC

Who Should Apply: People that are natural-born leaders and thrive off of leading a group of workers should consider applying for this role.

The job will allow you to plan, schedule and train for the large retail store.

There are no educational or previous work experience requirements to apply for this role, although, you must be 18 years of age or older.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...