Walmart Is Hiring A Ton Of Jobs In BC & Some Employees Get 'Double Discount Days'
Need a new gig?
If you are a huge fan of Walmart Supercentre and are looking to switch up your career, the company is currently hiring a bunch of different roles throughout B.C. and some come with seriously sweet benefits too.
Walmart is offering some perks which can include health care, dental care, life insurance, paid vacation, and double discount days benefits.
Once a month, eligible employees can use their discount days benefit to get 20% off their Walmart purchase, Jon Rumley, the manager of corporate affairs for Walmart Canada, told Narcity.
"This program was introduced during the pandemic and has continued to date," he added.
These benefits will "be based on hours or employment status," according to Walmart's website.
So, if you're ready to make some cash and solidify some solid perks, don't forget to touch up that resume before applying!
Assistant Manager
Where: Tsawwassen, BC
Who Should Apply: As the Assistant Manager, you will be a key person in helping the store meet its sales and profit goals.
You will also get to help out with budget management and sales forecasts, including ensuring "appropriate cash controls, handling as much as $250,000 per day," according to the job posting.
There are no minimum qualifications, except you must be 16 years or older to apply.
Customer Experience Salesfloor Associate
Where: Terrace, BC
Who Should Apply: If you are great with people, this job might be a fit for you. The gig will require you to give the full Walmart customer service experience as well as ensure items are promptly stocked.
Remaining friendly and greeting customers is a key part of this role. Plus, you must be 16 years of age or older to apply.
Driver Trainer
Where: Sicamous, BC.
Who Should Apply: Walmart is looking for someone to test applicants on "their driving skills through a road test to ensure they have the skillset to operate our assets," said the job posting.
You will also need to train commercial vehicle drivers that will be operating a fleet.
No previous work experience or education is required to land this gig. You must be 18 years or older to apply.
Meat Associate
Where: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: The meat stocker will stay in their designated area to stock, check for expired products, order, slice and prepare meats.
You must be 16 years or older to apply.
Co-Manager
Where: Vernon, BC
Who Should Apply: This role will require someone that can work with a team to drive sales as well as analyze financial reports and economic trends.
You must be 16 or older to apply.
Team Leader
Where: Surrey, BC
Who Should Apply: People that are natural-born leaders and thrive off of leading a group of workers should consider applying for this role.
The job will allow you to plan, schedule and train for the large retail store.
There are no educational or previous work experience requirements to apply for this role, although, you must be 18 years of age or older.