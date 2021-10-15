Trending Tags

Twitter's Best Red Flag Memes Are Here & These Dealbreakers Are Honestly So Relatable

🚩🚩🚩 You can't miss these warning signs 🚩🚩🚩

Qiming Yao | Dreamstime.com

What's your red flag?

Is it someone who hates to shower? A person who wants to do their "own research" about vaccines? Or is it every moment of Netflix'sYou?

Red flags are going up everywhere on Twitter this week for a new meme, which has users pointing out the early warning signs of problematic people that they'd much rather avoid.

The meme started early in the week as a way to share daring advice, according to The Mary Sue.


It's blown up ever since, with people applying it to everything from food to shows and politics.

If there's a red flag for memes, it's when every popular brand starts using it to sell things and... well... 🚩🚩🚩



Of course, there are times when the meme and the brand line up perfectly. That's definitely the case right now for You, the Netflix show that's basically all about missing one relationship red flag after another.

Can you imagine if they had red flag memes in season 1?

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

