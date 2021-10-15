Twitter's Best Red Flag Memes Are Here & These Dealbreakers Are Honestly So Relatable
🚩🚩🚩 You can't miss these warning signs 🚩🚩🚩
What's your red flag?
Is it someone who hates to shower? A person who wants to do their "own research" about vaccines? Or is it every moment of Netflix'sYou?
Red flags are going up everywhere on Twitter this week for a new meme, which has users pointing out the early warning signs of problematic people that they'd much rather avoid.
The meme started early in the week as a way to share daring advice, according to The Mary Sue.
It's blown up ever since, with people applying it to everything from food to shows and politics.
"But my weather app says..." 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— NWS Marquette (@NWS Marquette) 1634306456.0
When you see people doing the red flag meme even though it expired https://t.co/sNGSn2IIHy— Meech (@Meech) 1634254963.0
“I’m not on Twitter” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Twitter (@Twitter) 1634066748.0
“I don’t like Indian food”🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Padma Lakshmi (@Padma Lakshmi) 1634145781.0
If there's a red flag for memes, it's when every popular brand starts using it to sell things and... well... 🚩🚩🚩
"You like too many K-Pop groups" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Spotify ❤️ K-Pop (@Spotify ❤️ K-Pop) 1634290754.0
Protagonist who notices the girl only when she takes off her glasses and gets a makeover 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Netflix India (@Netflix India) 1634197620.0
“Isn’t animation for kids?" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/2cP0rPUz4P— Prime Video (@Prime Video) 1634157087.0
Of course, there are times when the meme and the brand line up perfectly. That's definitely the case right now for You, the Netflix show that's basically all about missing one relationship red flag after another.
Can you imagine if they had red flag memes in season 1?
