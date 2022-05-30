This Lazy River In BC Is The Perfect Summer Activity & You Can Rent A 'Party Island'
Float your worries away!
You might want to start calling up all your friends and getting those summer plans organized because there is a super fun lazy river to hit up this summer.
If you are down to make a road trip to Pentiction, B.C., you will come across this amazing lazy river in the Penticton channel.
Plus, if buying a tube for the experience is not within budget, there are some rental ones available too, at Coyote Cruises.
Coyote Cruises will open up in June and they offer tons of floating devices for the full river chilling experience. One of their tubes up for rent is actually a massive Party Island.
Imagine chilling on this thing with all your good friends, sharing a couple of laughs and getting your tan on.
"You can enjoy a leisurely ride down the 7-kilometre-long channel that connects the beautiful Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake," their website said.
If you have a birthday or special event coming up this summer, what better way to celebrate than doing a massive float with a bunch of people.
It will surely make for some hilarious memories to be cherished forever.
Even pups can join the river float experience, just don't forget their little life jackets too.
If there's one thing for sure, Penticton can get scorching hot in the summer. Having easy access to the water will be the perfect way to cool off on those unbearably hot days.
Make sure to slather on extra SPF before getting out there too — you won't want to leave with a nasty sunburn!
Coyote Cruises
Price: Prices vary from $19.05 - $100, depending on tube rental.
Address: 215 Riverside Dr., Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: This lazy river is the perfect recipe for ultimate summer fun!