This Short Trail In BC Has Gorgeous Ocean Views & It's The Perfect Spot To Watch The Sunset
Don't forget to bring picnic essentials! 🧺🌅
B.C. has some seriously stunning hikes and trails but this one really stands out for its impeccable sunset views.
The Sugarloaf Mountain Trail in Nanaimo, B.C., is an easy 0.3 km loop trail that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The entire trial only takes roughly six minutes to complete but it comes with the most photo-worthy views, according to AllTrails.
Since this trail is super easy, people of all levels can join in on the fun and witness some magical scenery. AllTrails also mentioned that the hike is kid-friendly, so you can bring the little ones along with you too.
The viewpoint even has benches to sit at and take in all the views or take a little breather.
This hike would definitely be an amazing spot to get some epic photos and step up your social media game.
Plus, who doesn't love that golden hour glow from the sunset?
So, if you've been looking for some plans for this weekend or just something fun to do with friends — check out this little hike and don't forget to bring a camera!
It looks like such an amazing spot to get outside and enjoy some super awesome views.
The trail is also dog-friendly, so if you can't bear to leave your furry BFF at home alone — bring them along with you!
Be sure to check the weather forecast before hitting up this trail to make sure you'll get the best viewing conditions possible.
Sugarloaf Mountain
Price: Free
Address: 3160 Marion Way., Nanaimo, BC
Why You Need To Go: This trail is super easy so anyone non-advanced hikers can join too. Plus, the trail will lead you to some super magical views of the ocean down below.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.