This Provincial Park In Ontario Has A Staircase Trail Through A Fall Dreamland
Lace up your hiking boots, as this provincial park in Ontario has a staircase trail that you will want to see this fall.
Just over an hour from Toronto, Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is an autumn dreamland where you can see leaves in every shade of yellow.
Inside, there are several walking paths, but you won't want to miss the 1.3-kilometre Carriage Trail.
Finding it couldn't be easier, as it is right next to the park's entrance.
The short route will lead you up a wooden staircase to a lookout platform with photo-worthy views over the forest.
From there, you can easily continue your adventure to the Cliff-Top Side Trail, where you find more stairs to climb and jaw-dropping foliage.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: $6.64+ daily vehicle permit
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a spectacular autumn hike that is only a short drive from downtown Toronto.
