8 Ontario Provincial Parks You've Probably Never Heard Of & Are Definitely Worth Visiting
These spots have some seriously stunning scenery.
Ontario is home to some stunning provincial parks and if you live in the province, you've likely explored a few of them. Places like Algonquin Provincial Park and Sandbanks Provincial Park are pretty well-known, but there are some hidden gems in Ontario that are worth checking out.
These lesser-known parks offer incredible scenery and are home to starry skies, waterfalls and more.
Next time you're dreaming of a nature escape you can plan a trip to one of these eight provincial parks.
Misery Bay Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit
Address: Evansville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on beautiful Manitoulin Island, this provincial park boasts 15 kilometres of trails and offers access to the stunning Lake Huron coastline.
You'll find scenic landscapes, boardwalk trails, and a bird viewing platform that overlooks a wetland.
If you're looking for an easy hike you can explore the Inland Alvar Trail. The 5 kilometre loop takes you through old mixed forests, old glacial beaches and more.
If you're up for something a little more challenging you can follow the Misery Bay Trail. This hike takes you "along a beautiful sandy outwash" and you'll pass by glacial beaches, old glacial boulders and more.
Ferris Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit
Address: 474 County Rd. 8, Campbellford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find this park in beautiful Northumberland County. Ferris Provincial Park is known for its pedestrian suspension bridge that leads over the Trent River Gorge.
During your adventure, you can explore some of the 10 kilometres worth of trails and enjoy a gorgeous lookout over Ranney Falls.
The 1-kilometre Ranney Falls Trail offers "magnificent views of the Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge and Ranney Falls" and is an easy, half-hour hike to go on.
The Drumlin Trail System is made up of three interconnecting trails and features "two elongate hills" known as drumlins, which were formed thousands of years ago by glaciers.
Presqu'ile Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit
Address: 328 Presqu'Ile Pkwy., Brighton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Also in Northumberland County is Presqu'ile Provincial Park. This nature reserve has 16 kilometres of trails and a 2.5-kilometre sandy beach to enjoy during the summer months.
It's home to the second-oldest operating lighthouse in Ontario and is known for its spring bird migration.
From hiking to swimming, canoeing, fishing and biking, this spot is an idyllic nature escape. During the winter months, you might even glimpse some unique "ice volcanoes" and ice cliffs.
The 1-kilometre marsh boardwalk is a beautiful place to explore and it takes you through "the largest protected marsh on the north shore of Lake Ontario."
Awenda Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit
Address: 670 Awenda Park Rd., Tiny, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive park in Tiny Township has more than 2,900 hectares of wooded terrain along the Georgian Bay shoreline and 31 kilometres of trails.
There are several stunning natural beaches to take a dip at during the warmer months, the sandiest one being Methodist Point Bay.
During your visit, you'll want to explore the Robitaille Homestead Trail. This hike takes you to an ancient dune system, the age of which is estimated at 11,500 years. While you can't climb on the dunes, they do make for an amazing sight to see.
The Nipissing Trail will take you to The Nipissing Bluff — "the dominant glacial feature in Awenda." You can see a raised beach and follow a 155 step staircase down the face of the bluff.
Devil's Glen Provincial Park
Price: Free
Address: Simcoe County Rd. 124, Glen Huron, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated on the Niagara Escarpment, Devil's Glen Provincial Park is a gorgeous spot to visit during the fall.
The park sits 518 metres above sea level and is home to forest-covered hills, rock outcrops and more. You can take in spectacular views of the foliage from a platform which looks out over a deep bedrock gorge.
Potholes Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit
Address: East of Wawa on Hwy 101
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Algoma District, this unique park is home to some incredible natural wonders. You'll follow a short trail complete with boardwalks that leads through "distinctive bedrock scenery including 'potholes' formed by glacial erosion."
These unique holes are sculpted into the bedrock and look like something from another planet.
You'll also find mini waterfalls and a boreal forest during your visit to the park. The park is only open during the late spring and summer season, so be sure to plan accordingly.
Quetico Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit
Address: ON-11, Atikokan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Northwestern Ontario Provincial Park is known for its "rugged beauty, towering rock cliffs, majestic waterfalls, virgin pine and spruce forests and picturesque rivers and lakes."
Boasting more than 2,000 lakes, Quetico offers endless exploring opportunities.
It's been recognized as an International Dark Sky Park, meaning that you can catch some stunning views of the night sky here. According to the park, the shorelines and beaches are the best places to view the galaxy above.
There are many canoe routes to embark on as well as hikes that take you through the rugged wilderness, such as the Pines Hiking Trail which leads to a sandy beach surrounded by old-growth Red and White Pine.
MacGregor Point Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit
Address: 1593 Bruce Rd. 33, Port Elgin, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located along the Lake Huron shoreline, this park is a gorgeous spot to visit year-round. With a 7 kilometre stretch of coastline and a 400-metre skating loop in the winter, there are endless nature experiences to enjoy at this spot.
You can also enjoy biking, swimming, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
