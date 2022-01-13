Trending Tags

7 Winter Trails Around Toronto That Will Take You To The Top Of The Snow-Covered World

You'll feel like you're looking into a snow globe.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
7 Winter Trails Around Toronto That Will Take You To The Top Of The Snow-Covered World
@alexandra_tasevski | Instagram, @rishabh3857 | Instagram

Put on your hiking boots and get ready for some incredible views, because these trails near Toronto lead to towering lookout spots.

You can gaze over frozen valleys and snow-capped trees when adventuring through these spots, and it's almost like looking into a snow globe.

Rouge National Urban Park

Price: Free

Address: Zoo Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This expansive park offers beautiful snowy trails, and you can follow the Vista Trail to incredible, towering views as well as a two-level lookout platform.

Website

Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area

Price: $9.50 per adult

Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take in the views of the winter wonderland below by following the Buffalo Crag trail to the top of a snow-covered escarpment. Don't forget to make a reservation before heading to this spot.

Website

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can explore a frozen canyon and hike your way to spectacular views at this park on the Cliff Top Trail.

Website

Beamer Memorial Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 28 Quarry Rd., Grimsby, ON

Why You Need To Go: This enchanting hike near Toronto takes you past two frosty waterfalls to a soaring lookout spot where you can enjoy all the winter scenery.

Website

Spencer Gorge Conservation Area

Price: $15.50 per day

Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: This area boasts two incredible waterfalls and so much winter magic. The Dundas Peak lookout is an amazing place to enjoy the views during any season, and you can find it by following the very first trail from Tew Falls.

Website

Mount Nemo Conservation Area

Price: $9.50 per adult

Address: 5317 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: This picture-perfect hike will take you through a glistening forest to Brock Harris Lookout, where you can see all the way to the CN Tower.

Website

Evergreen Brick Works

Price: Free

Address: 550 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore the numerous trails surrounding this historic factory, and enjoy the views from the lookout point.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

You Can Get A Massage In A Toasty Warm Snow Globe Surrounded By Nature In Ontario This Winter

It's less than an hour from Toronto!

Courtesy of LMI Yurt Village

Escape into nature and spend a night camping in style with fire pits, outdoor movies and a relaxing massage.

LMI Yurt Village has five snow globe domes and five yurts to be rented for an overnight stay on an off-the-grid farm in Ontario. There are other activities and rentals available during your winter getaway.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Skating Trails Around Toronto Where You Can Glide Through Sparkling Winter Landscapes

Lace up! ⛸️

@talztworek | Instagram, @_bwatson | Instagram

Forget about average skating rinks; these frozen trails around Toronto will have you gliding though enchanting landscapes for the perfect winter adventure.

You can glide through a forest on top of a mountain, or skate around acres of frozen cranberries at these spots.

Keep Reading Show less

This Boardwalk Trail In Ontario Runs Through An Enchanted Forest Full Of Magical Creatures

You can walk around a beautifully rare lake.

@spookyillustrator via @t_broski | Instagram, @ontario.explorers | Instagram

You can wander through an enchanted forest trail with a boardwalk and lake views, less than one hour from Toronto.

Crawford Lake Conservation Area has a network of trail loops, with a Hide and Seek Trail where you will find larger-than-life wooden creatures such as wolves, birds and butterflies.

Keep Reading Show less

The Longest Skating Trail Around Ottawa Will Have You Gliding Through A Winter Wonderland

Over 5 kilometres of wintry magic! ❄️⛸

@irelandsollazzo | Instagram, @le_sentier_du_petit_pingouin | Instagram

There is a relatively new skating trail only 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa and it will have you gliding through nature.

Le Sentier Du Petit Pingouin winds through a golf course and is 5.2 kilometres long, making it the longest ice trail in the area.

Keep Reading Show less