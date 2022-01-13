7 Winter Trails Around Toronto That Will Take You To The Top Of The Snow-Covered World
You'll feel like you're looking into a snow globe.
Put on your hiking boots and get ready for some incredible views, because these trails near Toronto lead to towering lookout spots.
You can gaze over frozen valleys and snow-capped trees when adventuring through these spots, and it's almost like looking into a snow globe.
Rouge National Urban Park
Price: Free
Address: Zoo Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This expansive park offers beautiful snowy trails, and you can follow the Vista Trail to incredible, towering views as well as a two-level lookout platform.
Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area
Price: $9.50 per adult
Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take in the views of the winter wonderland below by following the Buffalo Crag trail to the top of a snow-covered escarpment. Don't forget to make a reservation before heading to this spot.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore a frozen canyon and hike your way to spectacular views at this park on the Cliff Top Trail.
Beamer Memorial Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 28 Quarry Rd., Grimsby, ON
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting hike near Toronto takes you past two frosty waterfalls to a soaring lookout spot where you can enjoy all the winter scenery.
Spencer Gorge Conservation Area
Price: $15.50 per day
Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This area boasts two incredible waterfalls and so much winter magic. The Dundas Peak lookout is an amazing place to enjoy the views during any season, and you can find it by following the very first trail from Tew Falls.
Mount Nemo Conservation Area
Price: $9.50 per adult
Address: 5317 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picture-perfect hike will take you through a glistening forest to Brock Harris Lookout, where you can see all the way to the CN Tower.
Evergreen Brick Works
Price: Free
Address: 550 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore the numerous trails surrounding this historic factory, and enjoy the views from the lookout point.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.