7 Snow Day Activities In Toronto That Aren't Just Binge-Watching Netflix Shows

7 Snow Day Activities In Toronto That Aren't Just Binge-Watching Netflix Shows
The weather outside is frightful, but in Toronto, there's still more to do than watch reruns of your favourite Netflix shows.

You can experience all sorts of unique activities without leaving your couch, or you can bundle up and enjoy some outdoor activities in the snow.

Go Tobogganing

Price: Free

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: If you live near one of Toronto's 26 tobogganing spots, you can enjoy some rides down the snowy slopes. Be sure to check for any weather advisories and to bundle up before you head out!

Website

Swim With The Stingrays

Price: Free

Address: 288 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ripley's Aquarium may be closed for the time being, but you can still get right up close to the the stingrays. The aquarium's live ray cam will take you right into the tank so you can visit them without leaving your house.

Website

Play An Escape Game

Price: $20.50 +

Why You Need To Go: Sherlock's Escapes, located in Kingston, offers several different virtual escape games, and you can compete in challenges right from your couch.

Website

Ride A Rollercoaster

Price: Free

Why You Need To Go: Head to Canada's Wonderland's website or YouTube channel and take a ride on some of the thrilling rollercoasters. The POV videos will make you feel like you're actually flying around loops and shooting down the tracks.

Website

See An Exhibition

Price: Free

Why You Need To Go: You may not be able to head to the Royal Ontario Museum in person, but you can still see some of the exhibitions. The ROM has several virtual exhibits you can access from your computer, including The Blue Whale Project.

Website

Cook Dinner Like A Pro

Price: $25.90 + per kit

Address: 55 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Eataly, Toronto's Italian food complex, has several pizza and pasta meal kits you can purchase to make your own special dinner at home.

Website

Get Cozy On A Patio

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1226 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can still dine outside in the snow at Bar Neon's heated patio. With mulled wine on the menu, it's sure to warm you up.

Menu

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

